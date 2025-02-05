Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern dominates on the glass in 77-75 win over USC

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris talk after a whistle during Northwestern’s Tuesday win over USC.
Kamran Nia, Assistant Sports Editor
February 5, 2025

When junior forward Nick Martinelli sank a game-winning shot to cap off Northwestern’s 77-75 win over USC Tuesday, it wasn’t just the final score that told the story — it was the relentless hustle of a team playing without its star rebounder. 

With senior guard Brooks Barnhizer — who averaged 8.8 rebounds per game — sidelined by a season-ending foot injury, the Wildcats (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) needed to fill the void on the glass. 

Enter Martinelli.

Already leading NU in scoring with 19.7 points per game and posting a career-high 5.8 rebounding average, the Glenview, Illinois, native stepped up against the Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten).

“With Brooks out — he’s a monster on the glass — I knew I had to get back on the glass,” Martinelli said postgame.

In a matchup that marked the team’ first meeting in nearly a quarter century — and their inaugural clash as conference foes — the ’Cats overcame a sluggish first-half shooting performance with dominant rebounding to overcome the Trojans and snap their three-game losing skid.

Despite shooting just 34.2% from the field — compared to USC’s 45.8% — in the game’s opening 20 minutes, NU led 33-31 at the break, thanks to a 26-14 rebounding advantage.

In the first half, NU had more offensive rebounds, 15, than USC’s total number of boards — cashing in the performance for 16 second-chance points. 

 “We got back to Northwestern values these last couple games with physicality and fight and toughness,” coach Chris Collins said. 

While NU’s shots began to fall in the second half, the hosts’ incessant rebounding effort carried them to victory. The ’Cats finished with 43 boards, including a season-high 23 offensive rebounds.

“With Brooks (out), we’re gonna have to win ugly,” Collins said.

While Barnhizer’s absence was felt, Martinelli led the team in his stead, finishing with 27 points and 13 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards — the second-most by a Wildcat since 2006. 

With less than two minutes in the game, Martinelli secured his tenth offensive rebound after driving to the rim, missing a shot and scoring the second-chance attempt to put the ’Cats ahead 72-67. 

“Nick just won the game tonight with his will,” Collins said. “He took (Barnhizer’s injury) really hard.”

Junior guard Justin Mullins trailed Martinelli with seven rebounds. He also tallied 14 points — his most in two seasons at NU.

Collins said Mullins matched USC’s physical wings well and injected energy on the floor.

“Everybody had to step up, and I just tried to do my part,” Mullins said. “It worked for me tonight.”

Graduate student guard Ty Berry started quickly with nine first-half points and five boards but couldn’t carry that momentum after the break. He was held to zero points and one rebound in the final 20 minutes. 

USC coach Eric Musselman said he aims not to concede more than nine offensive rebounds to any opponent. The ’Cats had over double that total. 

“If a team has 23 offensive rebounds and you have 27 total rebounds, you’re not going to win a game,” Musselman said. “It’s a miracle that it was a one-possession and two-point game.”

Following the win, NU will begin its first Big Ten Pacific Northwest road trip with a Saturday showdown at Washington

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

 

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s game-winning floater leads Northwestern to 77-75 victory over USC

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, USC 75

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
The four candidates prepare to debate at the Aida and Mike Feldman Broadcast and Digital Media Suite on MFC’s fourth floor.
Gallery: Candidates go head-to-head at student-moderated ASG Presidential Debate
Prof. Springen stocks her office with cookies and candy for any student stopping by.
From Newsweek to the “Medill Mom:” Prof. Karen Springen reflects on her journalism career
Encore! Evanston, which will run from February through April, will feature free, non-ticketed music at three different venues.
Evanston nonprofits launch program bringing live music to local restaurants
Communal Shower Thoughts: The Sylvie Show
Communal Shower Thoughts: The Sylvie Show
City Council listens to public comment during a City Council meeting Jan. 27, where the timeline for Envision Evanston 2045 was on the agenda.
Envision Evanston faces numerous setbacks throughout January
More in Men's Basketball
Junior forward Nick Martinelli flips the ball up towards the basket in Northwestern’s 77-75 win over USC. Martinelli collected 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s game-winning floater leads Northwestern to 77-75 victory over USC
Junior guard Justin Mullins celebrates after draining a 3-pointer in Northwestern's win over USC.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, USC 75
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin. Leach recorded 23 points and 7 assists in the loss.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer ruled out for the season
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris celebrates after blocking a shot in Northwestern's Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin.
Rapid Recap: No. 17 Wisconsin 75, Northwestern 69
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach prepares to shoot a contested three in Northwestern’s loss to Rutgers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s early lead slips in 79-72 loss to Rutgers
More in Sports
Northwestern defender Emma Phillips dribbles upfield during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Emma Phillips prepares for Icelandic pro debut
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman’s match didn’t finish, but her second-set comeback kept NU afloat vs. Georgia Tech.
Women’s Tennis: NU survives squandered match points, umpire controversy to beat Georgia Tech 4-2
Graduate student Britany Lau prepares to serve in a match earlier this season. Lau’s win guaranteed Northwestern’s victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Women’s Tennis: Lau’s gritty singles win clinches team victory over Georgia Tech
Coach Arvid Swan fist bumps sophomore Greyson Casey during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern drops weekend matches against No. 24 Harvard, No. 7 Duke
A Northwestern swimmer prepares to compete in the backstroke during a meet earlier this season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern closes out regular season with wins over Purdue, losses to Minnesota