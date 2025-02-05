Gallery: Candidates go head-to-head at student-moderated ASG Presidential Debate

Four candidate teams staked their claims for presidency at the ASG Debate Wednesday. The event was hosted by Northwestern News Network and The Daily Northwestern at the McCormick Foundation Center.
Voting opens Thursday at 7 p.m. and closes Saturday at 7 p.m.
