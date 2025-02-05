Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Gallery: Candidates go head-to-head at student-moderated ASG Presidential Debate

Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern
The four candidates prepare to debate at the Aida and Mike Feldman Broadcast and Digital Media Suite on MFC’s fourth floor.
Gabriel Bernick, Reporter
February 5, 2025

Four candidate teams staked their claims for presidency at the ASG Debate Wednesday. The event was hosted by Northwestern News Network and The Daily Northwestern at the McCormick Foundation Center. 

Voting opens Thursday at 7 p.m. and closes Saturday at 7 p.m.

DSC_6632
Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern
SESP sophomore Gauri Adarsh (middle) asserts her stance. Adarsh is running for co-president with Medill sophomore John Sisco.

Email: [email protected]

X: gabrielbernick

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: Introducing the 2025 ASG presidential candidates

The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates

The Daily Explains: What to know about the 2025 ASG Presidential Election

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Prof. Springen stocks her office with cookies and candy for any student stopping by.
From Newsweek to the “Medill Mom:” Prof. Karen Springen reflects on her journalism career
Both students and faculty criticized the demonstration policy for what many said was an infringement on academic freedom and freedom of speech.
Students, faculty express concern surrounding inconsistent enforcement of university demonstration policies
ASG presidential candidates prepare for Wednesday’s debate ahead of voting, which begins Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Daily Explains: Introducing the 2025 ASG presidential candidates
The workload, difficulty and prior experience of many NU students often force them to decide whether to drop “weed-out” classes.
Northwestern “weed-out” classes garner attention from students
Feinberg Prof. Michelle Birkett mapped real-world demographic and social interaction patterns to understand their impact on health among marginalized populations.
Prof. Michelle Birkett presents findings on social causes of HIV prevalence at colloquium
The investigations follow an executive order, signed Jan. 29, aiming to combat antisemitism.
U.S. Department of Education launches investigation into five universities for antisemitism, including Northwestern
More in Latest Stories
Encore! Evanston, which will run from February through April, will feature free, non-ticketed music at three different venues.
Evanston nonprofits launch program bringing live music to local restaurants
Communal Shower Thoughts: The Sylvie Show
Communal Shower Thoughts: The Sylvie Show
City Council listens to public comment during a City Council meeting Jan. 27, where the timeline for Envision Evanston 2045 was on the agenda.
Envision Evanston faces numerous setbacks throughout January
Junior forward Nick Martinelli flips the ball up towards the basket in Northwestern’s 77-75 win over USC. Martinelli collected 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s game-winning floater leads Northwestern to 77-75 victory over USC
Evanston City Council and mayoral candidates will discuss numerous pressing local topics at a community forum Sunday.
City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss local issues at forum
Two people on a stage, one singing and the other playing piano.
Heidi Moss Erickson performs, speaks to Northwestern students about the power of music
More in Photo
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and Rutgers forward Ace Bailey attempt to box out during a Northwestern free throw.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 79-72 to Rutgers
Graduate student guard Ty Berry smiles after making his career-high seventh three-pointer Wednesday night.
Captured: Three-point outburst propels Northwestern over Indiana in competitive matchup
Walkers with Beth Emet pose for a photo.
Gallery: Interfaith Action of Evanston holds sixth annual Walk for Warmth on MLK Day
Stumble &amp; Relish’s window display glitters with gold and silver decorations.
Photo Gallery: Local businesses light up the streets with festive window displays
NU’s Deering Library, despite being closed for renovation, is complemented by tree branches decorated with lights.
Gallery: Holiday lights illuminate Northwestern campus and downtown Evanston
A group of visitors stand around a telescope.
Gallery: Dearborn Observatory offers tours to public