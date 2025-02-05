Subscribe
Communal Shower Thoughts: The Sylvie Show

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Sylvie Slotkin, Opinion Contributor
February 5, 2025

Growing up, I’ve had several teachers tell me it’s not “The Sylvie Show.” The most notable time was in middle school during a game of kickball. The teacher was a mid-30s hipster from Brooklyn with long brond hair and Warby Parker glasses. A lot of the girls at my school had a crush on him. Or maybe just I had a crush on him -– I don’t remember.

I do remember my cheeks getting really hot when he said that. If he thought I was being too much of an attention whore, couldn’t he have said it to me while I was passing the pitcher’s mound from the outfield for my at bat (… at kick?) like, discreetly?

It really hurt my feelings that someone would suggest I thought everything was about me, even though I put myself out there all the time. One of the worst things you can be in society is a narcissist, and I was just outed as one.

When the idea of writing my own column became a reality, I was worried people would be like, “Who is this Sylvie girl?” “Why does she get her own Column?” and “What does she even have to say about anything?” We will get to the first two questions at some point, promise. But, as for the third, there are a lot of things you can say about me, but you cannot say I don’t have things to talk about.

Whether or not what I have to say is relevant or interesting — I have opinions. I love to talk, that is, to speak, not converse. I also love to listen to people speak. Both can be true about a person. We have a tendency to put people in boxes, people are either talkers or listeners. We can be more than one thing — not everything is a dichotomy. There! That was an opinion.

This Sylvie girl is a Journalism major because she wants to be a television personality, think Jane Pauley. I imagine myself one day daintily clasping my fingers in front of my left hip standing in a navy sheath dress that falls just above my knees. I never got botox because my smile lines are proof I made it. Remember when I said we can be more than one thing?

I would love to have “The Sylvie Show.” I’d also love to write a memoir someday. Maybe I’ll call it “The Sylvie Book” for consistency. I’ll write anecdotes about my childhood and incredibly niche hobbies, like baking and painting. Until then, I’ll stick with sharing my collegiate takes -– communal shower thoughts, if you will.

This Sylvie girl gets her own column because she asked for one. Because I believe the things I have to say and the way I say them are interesting enough that people will read them. By asking for a column, I am inherently saying I think I am a good writer, that I think I have fresh and interesting takes.

You might be like my middle school teacher. You may be reading this thinking I sound like a narcissistic bitch. But, if my biggest fault is wanting to share my thoughts and thinking people might listen, I’m good with that. And hey, you’ve made it this far, so I may just be onto something.

Sylvie Slotkin is a Medill sophomore. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

