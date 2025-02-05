City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss local issues at forum

A community forum for Evanston City Council and mayoral candidates will be held Sunday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the former Second Church of Christ.

The event will be divided into segments for community members to hear from City Council candidates from each respective ward as well as mayoral candidates.

The event is co-hosted by Where The People Meet TV and The Daily Northwestern. It will be moderated by panelists Where The People Meet TV founder Meleika Gardner, Where The People Meet TV representative Sebastian Nalls, Daily City Editor Shun Graves and Evanston RoundTable reporters Duncan Agnew and Alex Harrison.

Candidates will discuss numerous pressing local topics, including the Envision Evanston 2045 policy overhaul, the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center relocation and Evanston’s relationship with Northwestern.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) will speak first and discuss his plans for the future of the 8th Ward. Challenger Matt Rodgers is not listed to attend the event.

Then, newcomers Parielle Davis and Kerry Mundy will outline their visions for the 7th Ward.

Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th) will speak next. His challenger, Candance Chow, will speak at the end of the event.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) and challenger Carlis Sutton will then address critical issues pertaining to the 5th Ward.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) and write-in candidate Meg Welch will discuss their plans for the 4th Ward.

John Kennedy and Gennifer Geer will then share their visions for the 3rd Ward. Candidate Shawn Iles is not listed on the event schedule.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), Darlene Cannon and Jacqueline Mendoza will tackle issues impacting the 2nd Ward.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) will discuss her record and ongoing initiatives. Challenger Stephen Hackney is not slated to attend.

Mayor Daniel Biss and challenger Jeff Boarini will address community concerns and answer audience questions.

Finally, 6th Ward candidate Candance Chow will share her plans.

