Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, USC 75

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Junior guard Justin Mullins celebrates after draining a 3-pointer in Northwestern’s win over USC.
Eli Kronenberg, Assistant Sports Editor
February 4, 2025

In its first game since coach Chris Collins publicly ruled out senior guard Brooks Barnhizer for the season with a foot injury, Northwestern rode a flurry of offensive rebounds to a 77-75 victory over USC.

Up 74-71 with 35 seconds left to play, graduate student center Matthew Nicholson’s first foul shot rimmed out — upon making the second, the Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) took the ball the length of the court. When USC guard Clark Slajchert drained a 3-pointer and junior guard Blake Smith fouled, the score was evened at 75 a piece. 

But a game-saving floater by junior forward Nick Martinelli with 2.4 seconds left sealed the Wildcats’ (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) win, snapping their three-game losing skid and evading what would’ve been their first four-game losing streak since January 2022.  

Martinelli led the way for NU with 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to secure his fourth double-double of the season.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s victory over the Trojans:

1. ’Cats Embody Barnhizer’s Grit

Without its second-leading scorer and defensive anchor, NU exhibited the same toughness Barnhizer showed throughout his collegiate career. 

That determination was exemplified best by its offensive rebounding prowess. 

With just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, NU hauled in six offensive boards during a single possession, ultimately earning Martinelli a trip to the charity stripe. The hustle on that play embodied Barnhizer’s grit, just as Collins had called for in the emotional press conference he gave announcing the team captain’s prognosis.

“Our guys are gonna battle their tails off to honor him,” Collins said after the team’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin.

The ’Cats continued to crash the glass throughout the night, finishing with a season-high 23 offensive rebounds and converting them into 24 second-chance points. 

Those opportunities led the ’Cats to victory despite shooting a dismal 41% from the field, compared to USC’s 51%.

Martinelli grabbed 10 of those offensive rebounds, far eclipsing his career-high of five offensive boards and recording the second most in NU history.

2. Mullins Steps Up

Barnhizer’s absence left a major minutes hole to fill for Collins, with the Lafayette, Indiana native averaging 36.8 minutes per game — the eighth most in Division 1 basketball  — before his season was cut short.

While freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino started his seventh consecutive game, it was junior guard Justin Mullins who capitalized most on the opportunity.

After transfering from Denver ahead of his sophomore season, Mullins saw action in 13 games last season. 

In Tuesday’s tilt with USC, Mullins entered the game after less than two minutes of game time, and played 37 minutes — his most ever for NU. 

Mullins finished with his highest scoring output in purple and white digs, recording 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.  

The 6-foot-6 guard opened the scoring for NU by knocking down a three, his sixth make from distance this season on his 26th attempt. He would go on to splash four of his five shots from beyond the arc, having never previously hit three — let alone four — triples during a single game in his NU career.

Ciaravino, by contrast, played only four minutes after a rocky start to the game which included two turnovers in the opening minutes.  

Against Wisconsin, Mullins committed a costly technical foul in the first half which allowed the Badgers to make up a 5-point deficit on one possession and relegated him to the bench for the remaining seven minutes of the half. 

Mullins played 25 minutes regardless, and his role was cemented Tuesday with an all-action performance.

3. Signs of Life

After Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, Nicholson sounded more upbeat about the team’s prospects than the ’Cats’ 3-8 conference record might have suggested.

“If we play like that, we’ll win a lot of the rest of the games that we have this year,” Nicholson said. “You can’t count us out yet.”

On Tuesday, NU took a first step toward fulfilling Nicholson’s prophecy with a last-gasp victory, ensuring it didn’t come away from a three-game homestand empty-handed.

The ’Cats next head on the road to make their first Big Ten west coast trip in program history to face Washington (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten) and Oregon (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten). 

The matchup against the Big Ten basement-dwelling Huskies on Saturday provides a significant opportunity for Collins’ squad to pick up its first road win of the season, with NU currently 0-6 in true road matchups.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Oh: South Korea’s very own Donald Trump
Oh: South Korea’s very own Donald Trump
Everything Evanston: Health Hub expands community access to medical screenings
Everything Evanston: Health Hub expands community access to medical screenings
The investigations follow an executive order, signed Jan. 29, aiming to combat antisemitism.
U.S. Department of Education launches investigation into five universities for antisemitism, including Northwestern
Sometimes fire alarms will activate if they have a fault sensor, or water damage from a leak in the building, said Muno.
Northwestern had over 200 fire alarms last year, but no fires
Evanston Fire Department crews rescue a dog at the Dog Beach on Jan. 25.
A week after ‘Titanic’ rescues of 1 dog after another, Dog Beach reopens
Evanston’s only Best Buy will close at the start of March.
South Evanston Best Buy to close March 1, pushing customers to shop online
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin. Leach recorded 23 points and 7 assists in the loss.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer ruled out for the season
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris celebrates after blocking a shot in Northwestern's Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin.
Rapid Recap: No. 17 Wisconsin 75, Northwestern 69
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach prepares to shoot a contested three in Northwestern’s loss to Rutgers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s early lead slips in 79-72 loss to Rutgers
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and Rutgers forward Ace Bailey attempt to box out during a Northwestern free throw.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 79-72 to Rutgers
Graduate student guard Ty Berry shoots a layup in Northwestern’s loss to Rutgers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: NBA-bound Ace Bailey dismantles Northwestern in 79-72 loss
More in Sports
Northwestern defender Emma Phillips dribbles upfield during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Emma Phillips prepares for Icelandic pro debut
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman’s match didn’t finish, but her second-set comeback kept NU afloat vs. Georgia Tech.
Women’s Tennis: NU survives squandered match points, umpire controversy to beat Georgia Tech 4-2
Graduate student Britany Lau prepares to serve in a match earlier this season. Lau’s win guaranteed Northwestern’s victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Women’s Tennis: Lau’s gritty singles win clinches team victory over Georgia Tech
Coach Arvid Swan fist bumps sophomore Greyson Casey during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern drops weekend matches against No. 24 Harvard, No. 7 Duke
A Northwestern swimmer prepares to compete in the backstroke during a meet earlier this season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern closes out regular season with wins over Purdue, losses to Minnesota