LTE: A response to Hackney from an Evanston resident

Betsy Wilson, Op-ed Contributor
February 3, 2025

1st Ward candidate Stephen Hackney’s recent Op-Ed reads as though it was penned by President Donald Trump himself. Hackney advocates to defund the federal government, seemingly believing that taxpayers should only support programs from which they personally benefit.

This stance mirrors the Trump administration’s approach which led to threats against crucial programs like Medicaid, Head Start and initiatives aimed at environmental protection and social equity. These programs provide vital support to millions of Americans, particularly those in vulnerable communities. Hackney’s position suggests a disregard for the broader societal good and a failure to recognize the importance of collective investment in public welfare.

Hackney’s privilege as a career partner at one of the highest-paid law firms in the country is evident in his rhetoric. He vilifies individuals with felony convictions, ignoring the systemic issues that contribute to criminalization, and glorifies the prosecutorial system without acknowledging its deep flaws.

His lack of compassion extends to voters who feel alienated by the two-party system, dismissing them as either apathetic or unintelligent. Furthermore, he expresses a willingness to punish citizens of states with higher poverty rates simply because they do not vote in a manner that aligns with his personal political preferences. This divisive and punitive outlook is antithetical to the values of an inclusive and just society.

In Evanston, we strive to reduce reliance on the criminal legal system and embrace rehabilitation over punitive measures. We believe in treating those with whom we disagree with compassion rather than contempt. We stand in solidarity with our neighbors — both locally and nationally — who face systemic disadvantages, recognizing that a fair society is built on empathy, not exclusion.
Hackney’s views are fundamentally at odds with these values. His platform prioritizes privilege and punishment over progress and unity. Evanston deserves leadership that seeks to uplift all residents, not just the most advantaged.

Betsy Wilson is a resident in Evanston, Illinois. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

