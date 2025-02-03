Norovirus spreads on campus, disrupts student life and academics

When Medill sophomore Alex Chen began feeling fatigued last Tuesday, she initially blamed it on jet lag from returning to the United States after a fencing competition in Europe over the weekend.

By Wednesday, Chen said she couldn’t leave her bed because of her upset stomach.

“I knew it was norovirus given what’s happening across campus,” Chen, a former Daily staffer, said.

Norovirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis — or the stomach flu — and leads to persistent vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms include fever, malaise and muscle aches.

In early January, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported an increase in norovirus cases.

Because of her symptoms, Chen said she had to miss her first microeconomics midterm, which increased the weight of the following two exams in determining her final grade in the class.

Feinberg Prof. Todd Florin said a norovirus infection lasts one to three days and begins “shedding” — or releasing copies of the virus from the body — 24 to 48 hours after symptoms begin.

“For those who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhea, it’s really those first two days that they should be very aware of not being around other people and washing their hands really well,” Florin said.

Florin said that norovirus can spread in three main ways: airborne particles from vomiting, fecal-oral transmission through touching contaminated surfaces and foodborne transmission.

Florin said norovirus has a predominance for the winter months, specifically November through April.

“Sometimes we see these more focused outbreaks, which brings more attention to the virus,” Florin said. “We have been seeing norovirus spread more frequently in the Chicagoland area.”

On Thursday, the South and Southwest residential areas coordinator sent an email to students sharing basic facts about norovirus and prevention measures. The email encourages students experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment with health services.

McCormick sophomore Sienna Argüelles said for students who live in NU’s North Area, it can be difficult to access the health center because of the nature of norovirus symptoms.

“One of my friends (who lives North) got norovirus and walked down to Searle Hall, the health center, to get a doctor’s note,” Argüelles said. “I don’t think I could have walked all the way down there.”

Argüelles said she believes the University could have provided a clearer protocol for when a student or their roommate gets sick as well as alternative options to communal bathrooms, which can be a “health hazard.”

Because of the contagious nature of the illness, disinfecting frequently touched spaces is critical to prevent the spread of the virus. Alcohol, meaning hand sanitizers — while helpful against respiratory viruses — does not kill this virus, Florin said, emphasizing that 30 seconds of hand-washing with soap and water is now even more necessary to prevent infection.

The treatment aligns with any stomach bug, Florin said. Staying hydrated and keeping as much fluid down as possible is vital.

“Electrolyte-based drinks can be helpful, but, really, it’s trying to take in as much fluid as you can,” Florin said. “Given the vomiting, it’s best to do small amounts of fluid more frequently, rather than a large amount that may induce vomiting and sort of be counterproductive.”

People vomiting or having diarrhea should assume it is norovirus — testing is irrelevant, Florin said.

Students should take personal responsibility to not congregate with other people until symptoms resolve, he added.

“Before and after any sort of gathering, hand-washing with soap and water and avoiding putting your hands near your mouth or your nose during those gatherings, that’s really the key advice,” Florin said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @cassiesunL

Email: [email protected]

X: @_melodyxu