Judge’s retirement brings new twist to Ryan Field lawsuit

For a dispute that launched in a public uproar, the courtroom debate over Northwestern’s plans to commercialize Ryan Field has rarely dropped a bombshell.

So the long-simmering lawsuit’s latest twist Tuesday offered some familiar news: The courtroom battle has only begun.

Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson told the attorneys gathered at a virtual Cook County Circuit Court hearing that she would retire by Feb. 1. She set a date — March 12 — for the next hearing, where a different judge will preside.

Transferring the case filed by Ryan Field foes to the unnamed judge could lengthen a case that has already brewed for more than a year. In her brief remarks to the attorneys, Meyerson hinted at its already long history.

“I do want to move the case along,” Meyerson said.

Most Livable City Association and allied Evanston residents filed the lawsuit against the city in November 2023. That followed Mayor Daniel Biss’ tie-breaking vote in favor of NU’s plans to host public-facing concerts once it rebuilds the stadium.

The plaintiffs argued that Evanston had engaged in “secret negotiations” with the University to allow a “capricious” zoning change that would allow commercial events. Furthermore, they argued the city had violated various procedural rules in approving NU’s rezoning bid for its $850 million stadium rebuild.

The battle arrived in Meyerson’s hushed downtown Chicago courtroom last April. Attorneys for Most Livable City clashed with lawyers for the city and NU, which had intervened in the case.

Later that week, Meyerson handed down her first decision, which dealt a blow to the group. Her dismissal of three counts from Most Livable City’s lawsuit left only one remaining.

Yet the group hit back. In May, Most Livable City amended the dismissed claims and added some more. In December, the plaintiffs sought to stop “burdensome” subpoenas by NU of the group’s communications.

Both motions remain pending, and with Meyerson’s retirement, a new judge will pick them up. Most Livable City, the city and NU each declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Construction on the new Ryan Field has advanced briskly. After demolishing the 97-year-old former football fortress early last year, the University plans to open the new Ryan Field in time for the 2026 football season.

It also plans to open the facility to public concerts, which drew harsh criticism from neighbors.

The debate before City Council in 2023 on whether to allow that change brought town-gown rifts to Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Many residents organized over their shared complaints against NU’s commercial plans, and Most Livable City emerged to lead the eventual legal opposition.

The group, which often blasts Biss on social media, has also issued endorsements for the April municipal election. They include Jeff Boarini for mayor, Thomas Suffredin for the 6th Ward and Parielle Davis for the 7th.

