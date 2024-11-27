Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

City Council introduces increased rental registration and inspection fees

Edward Simon Cruz/The Daily Northwestern
Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) responded to Tina Payton’s comment that rent policies should be discussed with local landlords.
Naomi Taxay, Assistant City Editor
November 27, 2024

City Council unanimously voted to introduce two ordinances proposing rental registration and inspection fee increases Monday, referring them to the Planning and Development Committee before they come back to the council in two weeks.

The changes, included in the “Menu of Options” to assist in balancing the FY 2025 budget would help cover the costs of providing inspection services for rentals, said Director of Community Development Sarah Flax.

“It’s very important that you discuss these types of things with the landlords,” local landlord Tina Payton said during public comment, before the ordinances were introduced. “Because what ultimately happens when you impose fees and don’t discuss it, then we just hand it over to the tenant.”

Following up on Payton’s comment, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) asked if there had been any outreach to local landlords or if that could happen in the next few weeks. Flax said there hadn’t been any yet.

Though the proposed changes would increase fees for all landlords, Flax clarified that they would also restructure fees to be more equitable based on the number of units per address.

Currently, the annual renewal registration fee is $20 for a single unit and rises to $500 for properties with 100 or more units, meaning large landowners pay less per unit. This structure disproportionately impacts smaller buildings that are more likely to be owned by local landlords, who provide most of the affordable and better maintained housing, Flax said.

The first ordinance proposes a flat $100 annual renewal fee per address rather than the $20 fee per unit. Flax said though this might seem counterintuitive to helping smaller landowners, the disproportion would be offset by changes in inspection fees.

Instead of inspecting all units without fees on a routine schedule, as the city does now, the frequency of inspections, now $40 per unit, would be based on the number of violations a unit has. The changes would focus staffing resources on inspecting more problematic buildings and reward the smaller, local landlords who keep their properties well-maintained, Flax said.

If there are no violations, a property won’t be reinspected for five years, Flax said. Smaller problems would be reinspected in three years and larger ones the following year. 

The second ordinance would raise the annual registration and initial inspection fees for vacant properties each by $50, also to cover the costs of inspection services.

Kelly said she supports anything that would encourage more local ownership of rental units, particularly affordable ones. 

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) suggested taking the ordinances back to Planning and Development to discuss changing the fees to ensure smaller landlords pay less than larger landlords. Flax clarified that the addition of the inspection fees themselves wasn’t biased toward any size landlord and was just to cover the costs of inspection.

“I find it much easier to figure out how to maybe look at reducing the registration fees for small landlords and local landlords,” Flax said.

Reid then motioned to introduce both ordinances individually and refer them to the Planning and Development Committee, which passed unanimously. The ordinances will appear on the Planning and Development agenda for Dec. 9 and come back for action in two weeks, Mayor Daniel Biss said.

“Folks seem to really care about this, which is great — I think it’s important,” Biss said. “I’d recommend for folks of specific visions for how this goes to engage with staff and constituents and stakeholders between now and two weeks from now, because this is a complicated issue.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @NaomiTaxay

 

Related Stories:

City Council passes $395 million budget with no property tax increase 

City Council approves financial assistance for small and medium rental providers 

Planning and Development Housing Subcommittee debates rental licensing

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) successfully motioned to remove $150,000 in planned renovations for the park from the budget.
City Council passes $395 million budget with no property tax increase
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
The Margarita Inn, which Connections for the Homeless transformed into a permanent shelter.
Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
5th Ward voter turnout was 63% for the 2024 Presidential Election.
5th Ward shows lowest voter turnout in Evanston
There were 48 vendors present at the Holiday Bazaar, selling items including handmade bags, wax and wire pendants, and custom-made stained glass.
The Woman’s Club of Evanston starts off the holiday season with Holiday Bazaar
Retired lawyer Stephen Hackney (left) is a newcomer to politics.
Ald. Clare Kelly challenged by retired lawyer Stephen Hackney for 1st Ward seat
More in Latest Stories
Junior forward Grace Sullivan makes a bucket against Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball: Frontcourt play key to success in Northwestern’s 73-64 win over Loyola Chicago
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams leaps to take a shot.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern overcomes early road deficit, defeats Loyola Chicago 73-64
Graduate student quarterback Mike Wright runs onto the field ahead of Northwestern's game against Iowa on Oct. 26.
Football: Mike Wright stays committed to Northwestern despite ups and downs
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against Ohio State on Nov. 16. Porter has amassed 594 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season.
Football: Northwestern’s Cam Porter reflects on his growth ahead of final game against Illinois
Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard celebrates against Michigan.
Football: Northwestern closes regular season with Wrigley Field rivalry clash against Illinois
Graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller and graduate student safety Coco Azema walk out for the coin toss as captains ahead of Saturday’s game at Michigan.
Football: Defensive captains Azema, Mueller set for final game with Northwestern
More in Local
The board also discussed the Parks and Recreation 2025 budget overview.
Parks and Recreation Board debates Envision Evanston, eyes playground renovations
Evanston residents respond to a poll about new services and features they would value in an updated Civic Center.
Residents voice concerns about Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center relocation during city listening session
A street with lights on the sides.
Season’s greetings: How to celebrate the holidays in Evanston
Members of the Land Use Commission deliberated the Envision Evanston 2045 Comprehensive Plan Wednesday evening at a packed public hearing.
Public weighs in on Envision Evanston at Land Use Commission, clash over housing and zoning provisions
Traditional lanterns hang over the sushi bar at Mira Sushi’s Chinatown location.
Chicago chain Mira Sushi to open Evanston location
Evanston residents respond to a poll about new services and features they would value in an updated Civic Center.
City to move operations to 909 Davis St. in early 2025 following high construction costs