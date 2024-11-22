Rapid Recap: No. 2 Northwestern 1, UMass 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 2 Northwestern charged into Phyllis Ocker Field’s Friday Final Four clash against UMass just 60 minutes of game-action removed from a fourth consecutive national title berth.

While the Wildcats (22-1, 8-0 Big Ten) didn’t launch a goal fest comparable to their September showdown with the Minutewomen (17-6, 7-0 Big Ten), coach Tracey Fuchs’ group packed just enough firepower to prevail in a 1-0 victory.

Just over a minute into the game, sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole recorded the team’s lone first-quarter shot. When NU last faced UMass, Fuchs’ squad fired seven shots in the opening period, but Friday’s early action proved a gritty battle between the restraining lines.

The ’Cats drew the matchup’s initial pair of penalty corners with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Minutewomen mitigated their typically lethal opposition’s opportunities.

Although NU made late offensive inroads, UMass goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen posted six first-half saves to preserve a 0-0 stalemate. For the second consecutive NCAA tournament game, the ’Cats were held scoreless in the opening half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Minutewomen drew their first penalty corner. While they stood just inches away from grabbing the opener, sophomore back Ilse Tromp made a vital goal-line save to keep the contest level at 0-0.

As the game entered its final frame, sophomore forward Ashley Sessa sent NU ahead off a clinical feed from senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer. Sessa’s 24th goal of the campaign tied the program’s single-season points record (65).

The ’Cats proceed to see out a 1-0 win, which sent Fuchs’ program back to the national title game. They will seek their second-ever national championship No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s Friday victory against UMass.

1. Stout Minutewomen defense holds the ’Cats at bay early

While the ’Cats poured in six goals against UMass on Sept. 2, the Minutewomen conceded just one score in the first 30 minutes. UMass coach Barb Weinberg’s defensive unit more than matched that feat Friday afternoon, holding NU scoreless in the first half.

Despite tallying just one first-half shot, the Minutewomen held an often lethal forward line in check with a stout defensive gameplan.

Fuchs’ attack drew three penalty corners in the second quarter — including a golden chance 18 seconds ahead of halftime — but the Minutewomen weathered each successive storm.

UMass’ netminder consistently thwarted the ’Cats’ seemingly sure-fire looks, with van Herwijnen making all six of her first-half saves in the second quarter.

2. Tromp makes superhero save

Although the Minutewomen displayed a defensive-minded game plan, UMass possessed the most potent chance to break the matchup’s deadlock with about seven and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Minutewomen defender Elena Clococeanu’s shot off a penalty corner beat graduate student goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz, but Tromp thwarted the effort.

The anchor of NU’s No. 2 scoring defense in the NCAA, Tromp often flies under the radar with composed stops. However, her Friday afternoon heroics took center stage in a defensive duel on Phyllis Ocker Field.

3. Big-time players make big-time plays

Sessa and Zimmer faced consistent double teams whenever they came into possession, but the ’Cats’ Olympic duo rose to the occasion as it has done all season Friday.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Zimmer stole the ball at midfield and dashed toward the opposing goal. She found Sessa inside the shooting circle, and the sophomore star transfer buried her first clean look of the afternoon.

The conversion sent NU to its fourth consecutive national championship, where it will face No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.

