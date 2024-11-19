Evanston organizations focus on local improvement, engagement in the aftermath of the election

Only about two months remain until President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office. As the beginning of his non-consecutive second term nears, Evanston organizations are continuing to work toward a brighter future despite concerns about Trump’s plans.

Local groups want to bring more of the community together to improve the community and maintain civic engagement for future elections, Evanston organizers said.

Some community members are worried about what a second Trump term could mean for environmental protection and stopping global warming. Evanston Township High School’s E-Town Sunrise organized a rally in Fountain Square on Saturday calling for the city and Northwestern to take stronger action to stop climate change.

Participants said their frustration with the election results was in part what drove them to take action.

On Nov. 10, the Lake Street Church of Evanston hosted four expert panelists at an event called “What Now? Organizing for Justice After the Election.” At the event, DePaul Prof. Mark Potosnak highlighted that when it comes to the future of the environment, impacts can be made locally.

“We can’t go down the despair route,” he said. “We’ve been down the despair route, so I think we have to look positive. We have to think about places we can make change. At the state level, city level, there’s ways to affect change.”

Stephanie Skora, co-founder and chief development officer of Brave Space Alliance and author and editor of the “Girl, I guess” Progressive Voter Guide, stressed the importance of the 2026 midterm elections, particularly for those who are disappointed with Trump’s win. If the Democrats lose again in 2026 or 2028, there won’t be another chance to “turn back the clock” on the consequences, she said. Skora was another panelist at the Lake Street Church event.

Michelle Jordan, president of the League of Women Voters of Evanston, told The Daily she’s looking forward to the 2026 midterm elections because of the “corrections” they may bring.

“The one thing that I think a lot of people will be looking forward to are the midterms, and the reason why is because, generally, the party that’s in power, the conventional wisdom is that there’s some correction there,” she said. “And because the Republicans hold all the levers of power, I imagine there’ll be some corrections.”

But local conservatives said they also have more work to do. Evanston Township Republicans is looking to increase its volunteer base, Deputy Committeeman John Foley said.

That will be a challenge, he said, as Evanston is a resoundingly Democratic city: Over 90% of its voters voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“We have to grow the party,” Foley said. “We’re going to, once we get into early next year, try and do some better outreach. We need more young people to be a part of the Republican Party of Evanston, and it’s gonna take a lot of work. And then we need more volunteers.”

The organization has reached out to NU College Republicans to recruit volunteers but never received a response, according to Foley.

On the other side of the aisle, the Democratic Party of Evanston partnered with Operation Swing State to mobilize volunteers to canvas in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to election day.

DPOE President Kathy Hayes said the organization plans to focus on Evanston’s upcoming municipal election, continuing to enable people to have their voices and ideas heard. Local campaigns are equally as important as presidential campaigns, she said.

Evanston’s consolidated general election will take place April 1.

“No matter if it’s a presidential election or a municipal election, all issues are local issues,” Hayes said. “I think I’ve heard in the past other people say that, ‘Oh, I’m not really interested in the local stuff.’ Well, all of it’s local stuff. All of it.”

And local charity groups like food-based mutual aid project Evanston Community Fridges will continue to help people in need, according to community outreach coordinator Anna Grant-Bolton.

Evanston Community Fridges allows residents to take and leave food in fridges that are open 24/7. In the future, Grant-Bolton said she hopes to encourage more people to donate, ensuring that those in need of food never find the fridges empty.

“People can feel stagnated, as if the work that has been done is not mattering because of the election results,” she said. “But I would just urge people, and I’m urging myself as well, to remember that there is so much work to be done locally. If you’re angry, let that anger move you to action.”

