Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

Illinois voters approve advisory measure expanding coverage for IVF treatments

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
The referendum does not have any direct legal effect.
Samanta Habashy and Tia Bethke
November 6, 2024

Illinois voters have accepted an advisory referendum on expanding health insurance plans that cover pregnancy benefits to include coverage of assisted reproductive treatments like in vitro fertilization state-wide. 

The ballot measure, one of three advisory referenda voters considered in Illinois, won with 72.5% in support and 27.5% in opposition. The Associated Press called the race at 11:39 p.m. 

The referendum does not have any direct legal effect. However, legislators could consider support for the referendum indexed by tonight’s results when making decisions about assisted reproductive treatments. 

“I’ve really not spent a lot of time on what would be the next steps,” said State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), who co-sponsored the bill the questions were proposed in Illinois Senate Bill 2412. Hoffman said legislators will “make a determination of what the next steps are” after the votes were counted. 

While Illinois currently requires group insurance plans to cover fertility treatments, the referendum asked voters to consider whether individual health plans should be required to fully cover fertility treatments without co-pay. This would include coverage of IVF costs as many times as it takes to be effective. 

Tonight’s result revealed that voters are ready to expand coverage of assisted reproductive treatments through individual health plans. 

This means that Illinois residents seeking fertility treatment coverage through individual health plans may soon see legislative action in their favor. The referendum suggests an expansion of reproductive healthcare coverage, though it does not by itself expand access to fertility treatments. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @HabashySam

Email: [email protected]

X: @BethkeTia

 

Related Stories:

Illinois to vote on three advisory referenda: elections, taxes, IVF

The Daily Explains: Who’s on the ballot for Evanston voters?

NU Votes registers hundreds of students to vote ahead of fall election

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024 Elections
Many students express anxiety about the results of the presidential election.
Students anxious about election outcome as presidential results remain unclear
Kari Steele, Marcelino Garcia and Precious Brady-Davis are all incumbents.
Democrats win Water Reclamation District seats
Voting results show Illinois voters casted ballots in favor of the second referendum question: “Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”
Illinois voters cast ballots in favor of Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum
People attend a joint watch party held by Northwestern Democrats, Bridge NU and Political Union. Earlier, students voted at Parkes Hall and Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
We talked to students about their feelings on Election Day. Here’s what they said.
Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.
How Northwestern’s political clubs followed election night
Election workers help residents vote at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Evanston voters resoundingly support Vice President Kamala Harris in The Daily’s exit surveys
More in City
Spyropoulos has received 66% of the vote.
Mariyana T. Spyropoulos elected Cook County Circuit Court Clerk
This year, voters in Illinois could register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
Election Day brings 800 voters to Northwestern polls
Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), who co-sponsored the bill for this referendum, said election workers being harassed for doing their job is an issue that’s “rearing its ugly head this election cycle.”
Election worker protection referendum overwhelmingly favored by voters
Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke is projected to win Cook County State’s Attorney race.
O’Neill Burke projected to win Cook County State’s Attorney race
Gordon faced Republican candidate Michelle Pennington and Libertarian candidate Christopher Laurent in the special race to fill the remainder of the late Clerk Karen Yarbrough’s term.
Monica Gordon projected to win Cook County Clerk special election
Currently in her 13th term, Schakowsky, 80, aims to advocate for AI regulation and increased access to affordable healthcare
Jan Schakowsky wins 14th term
More in Latest Stories
Senior Sydney Pratt in a match last season. Pratt logged a 2-1 singles record in East Lansing this weekend.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern competes at Michigan State, TCU as fall season winds down
The two-way contract will allow Buie to play for the New York Knicks and their G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie signs two-way contract with New York Knicks
Brown Sugar, Northwestern’s co-ed South Asian a cappella group, prepares for their winter performance.
A cappella groups share plans for year, reflect on ‘Pitch Perfect’ rumors
Students reflect on work-study experiences at Northwestern.
Finding flexibility in work-study: Students open up about struggles
Tokyo Police Club vocalist and bassist Dave Monks sings while playing the electric bass during the band’s performance in Chicago Sunday night.
Tokyo Police Club serenades Chicago one ‘Final’ time
The Daily’s election day landing page will feature projected and live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night.
Election Day 2024: Live Updates