Illinois voters have accepted an advisory referendum on expanding health insurance plans that cover pregnancy benefits to include coverage of assisted reproductive treatments like in vitro fertilization state-wide.

The ballot measure, one of three advisory referenda voters considered in Illinois, won with 72.5% in support and 27.5% in opposition. The Associated Press called the race at 11:39 p.m.

The referendum does not have any direct legal effect. However, legislators could consider support for the referendum indexed by tonight’s results when making decisions about assisted reproductive treatments.

“I’ve really not spent a lot of time on what would be the next steps,” said State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), who co-sponsored the bill the questions were proposed in Illinois Senate Bill 2412. Hoffman said legislators will “make a determination of what the next steps are” after the votes were counted.

While Illinois currently requires group insurance plans to cover fertility treatments, the referendum asked voters to consider whether individual health plans should be required to fully cover fertility treatments without co-pay. This would include coverage of IVF costs as many times as it takes to be effective.

Tonight’s result revealed that voters are ready to expand coverage of assisted reproductive treatments through individual health plans.

This means that Illinois residents seeking fertility treatment coverage through individual health plans may soon see legislative action in their favor. The referendum suggests an expansion of reproductive healthcare coverage, though it does not by itself expand access to fertility treatments.

