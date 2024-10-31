Subscribe
District 202 achievement gaps, student mastery higher than state averages, report shows

On average, in District 202 and in Illinois, white students outperform Black and Hispanic students by a margin of over 10%.
Anavi Prakash, Development & Recruitment Editor
October 31, 2024

The 2024 Illinois Report Card shows students at Evanston Township High School District 202 have consistently surpassed state academic proficiency levels, but wider achievement gaps remain.

The report card, which was released by the Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday, uses data from every public school district in Illinois to measure student and school performance. The data is compared to state and local standards to guide school districts’ future goals.

District 202 has the highest proficiency rates in science when compared to English Language Arts and math. Although science proficiency dropped from 71.5% last year to 66.3%, it is still higher than the state average of 52.7%. 

In all subjects, the district has wide achievement gaps between white, Black and Hispanic students. White students perform 59% better than Black students in ELA and 52% better in math. On average, white students perform 30% better than Black students in ELA and 28% better in math in Illinois.

White students in District 202 outperform Hispanic students by a rate of 52% in ELA and 40% in math. Although white students have higher achievement than Hispanic students throughout the state, it is by a smaller margin than those of the district — 24% in ELA and 21% in math.

About 54% of juniors meet or exceed SAT performance levels, a rate 22.7% higher than the state average. 

The number of students with Individualized Education Programs in the district decreased by 1% this year to 10.9%. This decrease puts District 202 below the state average by 5.1%.

The district also has an above-average mobility rate at 11.3% compared to the state’s 7.9%. Mobility rates measure how many students transferred in or out of the school between October and the end of the school year, excluding graduating students.

Since 2019, chronic absenteeism — the percentage of students who missed over 10% of instructional days — has been over 20% in the district, with 2021 being the only exception. This year, the rate was 20.9%, a slight decrease from last year’s 21.6%. 

District 202’s Evanston Township High School was designated as “commendable” overall.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

 

