Men’s Golf: Adam individual champion, No. 30 Northwestern team champion at The Clerico

Senior Cameron Adam claimed the individual title as Northwestern men’s golf took home top honors at The Clerico on Monday and Tuesday.

As a team, the No. 30-ranked Wildcats shot 12-over par, eight strokes clear of host squad Oral Roberts, which took second place with a 20-over team score.

Adam shot 3-under par through 54 holes, earning his first career collegiate victory with a 207.

Junior Daniel Svärd finished third in individual scoring, blazing a 5-under 65 in the final round to finish with a 1-over score. Svärd’s final round score jockeyed him 19 places up the individual leaderboard.

Adam is now Clippd’s No. 50-ranked individual golfer in the country, while Svärd, the two-time defending Big Ten individual champion, sits at No. 39.

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan tied for ninth, shooting a 4-over 214 as he clocked his second straight top-10 finish.

To round out the scoring, sophomore Archie Finnie shot an 11-over 221 and placed 27th, while junior Akshay Anand shot a 16-over 226.

The ’Cats defeated 13 teams, including No. 18 Duke and No. 36 Little Rock, en route to its second team trophy in as many tournaments. Tuesday’s win was also NU’s third consecutive top-3 team finish.

This is the end of the ’Cats’ fall season. The team will resume play in February at The Match at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, Florida.

