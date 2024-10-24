Subscribe
Student artist Jared Perlmutter explores passion for music at NU

Daily file photo by Christina Lin
Perl said he takes inspiration from other house artists, such as Disclosure, it’s murph and RÜFÜS DU SOL.
Ila Dohrmann and Abby Kelso
October 24, 2024

As soon as Medill freshman Jared Perlmutter knew how to work a computer, he began experimenting with music and developing his own unique sound. By high school, he was performing at gigs in the New York area.

Perlmutter, who goes by the stage name “Perl,” is a self-taught house artist and producer. Less than a month into his freshman year, he performed as the student opener at A&O Productions’ annual Blowout, a rare accomplishment for a first-year student. Perl said Blowout openers are typically seniors or more seasoned artists or bands, but he wanted to take a risk by applying.

“In the back of my head, I was like, ‘I have faith, and I trust in my music,’” Perl said.

The A&O team was impressed with his track and offered him the role. Perl said he practically “jumped for joy” when A&O emailed him the news.

Perl said he grew up surrounded by music, taking both guitar and piano lessons and performing in a makeshift band with his two older siblings. He attributes his music taste in part to his father, who introduced him to disco and ’80s music when he was young.

Perl received his first turntables in middle school as a gift from his parents, which is when he started to produce original music. He said he developed his skillset through watching online videos.

“Off the bat, I think our entire family saw something special. We realized that he not only was really passionate about it, but he was really good at it,” Medill senior Jesse Perlmutter, Perl’s older sister, said.

Perl described what he creates as emotional house music. He said he takes inspiration from house artists such as Disclosure, it’s murph and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Perl said he plans to release a single titled “Never Letting You Go” featuring artist Chloe Jane in late November.

During his senior year of high school, Perl sent out a track he had been working on to countless up-and-coming artists whom he hoped would do vocals on his track. Jane replied, and the two began collaborating.

“It probably would have never come to fruition if I didn’t just send my song out to a million people, and a million people didn’t respond,” Perl said. “But all it takes is one.”

Since arriving at NU in September, Perl said he has taken advantage of the University’s expansive music scene. He is currently taking a music technology class and plans on pursuing a minor in music technology in Bienen School of Music.

Jesse Perlmutter said NU has provided her brother with invaluable opportunities to explore his passion for music.

“As an artist, he’s really finding his sound and coming into his own, and I’m excited to see him take off,” she said. “I think this is only the start.”

Weinberg freshman Lee Gillies, Perl’s roommate, said Perl’s passion for music is evident in his conversations with fellow students.

Weinberg sophomore Grant Hetherington, who has watched Perl perform, echoed Gillies’ sentiment and said Perl has the “biggest smile on his face” when playing songs.

“It’ll be super interesting to keep following him and see how his sound develops and evolves over time, and hopefully how he grows as an artist,” Hetherington said. “I hope he pursues it, because he’s very talented.”

In the future, Perl said he hopes to collaborate with other student artists at NU and become involved in Chicago’s house music scene.

“My goal is to just see where it takes me and keep doing it because I love it,” Perl said. “But there’s obviously no such thing as an overnight sensation. It’s about working at it and not giving up.”

