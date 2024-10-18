Mary Rosinski exits 7th Ward race, endorses Parielle Davis

Real estate broker and community activist Mary Rosinski is no longer running for Evanston’s open 7th Ward City Council seat, she announced in a Friday news release.

Rosinski, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board who opposes the commercial rezoning of Ryan Field, endorsed attorney Parielle Davis.

“She and I are aligned in our beliefs, and I know she will bring a fresher, more innovative perspective to the Council than we currently have,” Rosinski said in the release.

Davis is the former vice president of Most Livable City Association, which sued the city in November over its 5-4 vote to change the city’s zoning law to allow concerts at Northwestern’s Ryan Field, which is located in the 7th Ward.

Davis will face Kerry Mundy, the acting chair of the Public Safety Civil Service Commission, in the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, if both candidates secure the necessary ballot petitions by Oct. 28.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) is not running for reelection in 2025 after serving on City Council since 2016. Revelle endorsed Mundy in the race for her seat in an interview with The Daily earlier this month.

In the release, Rosinski said the next 7th Ward councilmember should stand up for the interests of residents, rather than NU’s interests, and that Davis shares her values of financial accountability, transparency and public engagement in government.

“I am delighted and honored to have Mary’s support,” Davis said in the release. “She and I got to know each other through our work for the Most Livable City Association, and since then, we have learned that our views on local politics and government are very much in sync.”

