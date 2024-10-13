Women’s Soccer: NU’s Gabriella Grust to face triplet Bella on Senior Day

In Evanston, senior midfielder Gabriella Grust’s teammates know her as an academic inspiration and the team’s snack supplier. But at home in San Diego, the midfielder is more well known as part of a trio of triplet sisters –– Gabriella Grust, Bella Grust and Mia Grust –– a bond built through decades growing up together.

This Sunday, the senior midfielder will greet her sister Bella on the field as the Wildcats face USC on Senior Day. Bella Grust, a senior goalkeeper for the Trojans, shares a passion for sports entrepreneurship with Gabriella Grust.

“It’s a very full circle moment, especially now that we’re both seniors,” Gabriella Grust said. “This is nearing the end of this chapter of our lives, but also ending on a note where we’re both in the same place.”

Combining her academic and snack-making prowess with her family’s close-knit relationship, Gabriella Grust hopes to create a company with her sister that produces healthy snacks for athletes.

The two both noticed the lack of healthy snack choices available for athletes on their college campuses.

To remedy the problem, Gabriella Grust started to experiment with trail mix recipes to share with her teammates. After both sisters took courses in entrepreneurship, they were inspired to consider starting their own brand.

“We started seeing local brands, and that’s where it sparked,” Bella Grust said.“‘Hey, what if we really tried to think about this … and start our own brand?’”

When the ’Cats faced Syracuse in late August, Gabriella Grust prepared snack mixes for the team and continued to experiment with different flavors as the season progressed. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles with USC, Bella Grust educated her teammates on nutrition and brainstormed recipe ideas for the two to test. Pumpkin spice trail mix is a fall favorite.

“(We) figure out what works, what doesn’t, but it’s really about being creative in the kitchen,” Gabriella Grust said. “Right now, (we are) giving it to friends, family and teammates to try and see their feedback.”

Gabriella Grust is one of six NU athletes to receive the Irving Kabiller Memorial Award, a professional development award for leadership that will help her gain the tools and networking opportunities to make her vision a reality. Bella Grust said her hard work has propelled her academic accomplishments.

“She just worked really hard at everything she does,” Bella Grust said. “I feel like Northwestern has made her so strong in the classroom.”



Both sisters were gifted soccer players growing up and drew the attention of Division I programs. The two, while playing for ECNL squad San Diego Surf back home, appeared in the ECNL national championship together.

NU initially recruited both.

“I remember that feeling to this day,” Bella Grust said of being recruited. “I just remember us getting off the phone and hugging each other and being like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so proud of each other.’”

The two went their separate ways — Gabriella Grust to NU and Bella Grust to USC — but remained close while at their respective schools.

The desire to play at the next level was not only about the game itself but also about embracing academics and professional growth. When the Big Ten Conference welcomed her sister’s school into the mix, it fueled a new quality of competition, Gabriella Grust said.



“I think it raises the level of competition as a whole, which is exciting because that means every game will be a good game,” Gabriella Grust said.



Sunday’s match against USC –– the first time the two will play each other at the collegiate level and the first time the two programs will square off in program history –– evokes a feeling of unity for the two Big Ten sisters.

“It is a very special moment for our family,” Gabriella Grust said.

The ’Cats will take on USC at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

