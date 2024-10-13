Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: NU’s Gabriella Grust to face triplet Bella on Senior Day

Photo courtesy to Gabriella Grust
Senior midfielder Gabriella Grust during Northwestern women’s soccer media day. Grust will face her triplet sister, Bella, Sunday.
Maria Heim, Reporter
October 13, 2024

In Evanston, senior midfielder Gabriella Grust’s teammates know her as an academic inspiration and the team’s snack supplier. But at home in San Diego, the midfielder is more well known as part of a trio of triplet sisters –– Gabriella Grust, Bella Grust and Mia Grust –– a bond built through decades growing up together.

This Sunday, the senior midfielder will greet her sister Bella on the field as the Wildcats face USC on Senior Day. Bella Grust, a senior goalkeeper for the Trojans, shares a passion for sports entrepreneurship with Gabriella Grust.

“It’s a very full circle moment, especially now that we’re both seniors,” Gabriella Grust said. “This is nearing the end of this chapter of our lives, but also ending on a note where we’re both in the same place.”

Combining her academic and snack-making prowess with her family’s close-knit relationship, Gabriella Grust hopes to create a company with her sister that produces healthy snacks for athletes.

The two both noticed the lack of healthy snack choices available for athletes on their college campuses. 

To remedy the problem, Gabriella Grust started to experiment with trail mix recipes to share with her teammates. After both sisters took courses in entrepreneurship, they were inspired to consider starting their own brand. 

“We started seeing local brands, and that’s where it sparked,” Bella Grust said.“‘Hey, what if we really tried to think about this … and start our own brand?’”

When the ’Cats faced Syracuse in late August, Gabriella Grust prepared snack mixes for the team and continued to experiment with different flavors as the season progressed. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles with USC, Bella Grust educated her teammates on nutrition and brainstormed recipe ideas for the two to test. Pumpkin spice trail mix is a fall favorite. 

“(We) figure out what works, what doesn’t, but it’s really about being creative in the kitchen,” Gabriella Grust said. “Right now, (we are) giving it to friends, family and teammates to try and see their feedback.”

Gabriella Grust is one of six NU athletes to receive the Irving Kabiller Memorial Award, a professional development award for leadership that will help her gain the tools and networking opportunities to make her vision a reality. Bella Grust said her hard work has propelled her academic accomplishments.

“She just worked really hard at everything she does,” Bella Grust said. “I feel like Northwestern has made her so strong in the classroom.”

Both sisters were gifted soccer players growing up and drew the attention of Division I programs. The two, while playing for ECNL squad San Diego Surf back home, appeared in the ECNL national championship together.

NU initially recruited both.

Gabriella Grust (left) listens to tactical information from coach Michael Moynihan. (Daily file photo by Desiree Luo)

“I remember that feeling to this day,” Bella Grust said of being recruited. “I just remember us getting off the phone and hugging each other and being like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so proud of each other.’”

The two went their separate ways — Gabriella Grust to NU and Bella Grust to USC — but remained close while at their respective schools. 

The desire to play at the next level was not only about the game itself but also about embracing academics and professional growth. When the Big Ten Conference welcomed her sister’s school into the mix, it fueled a new quality of competition, Gabriella Grust said.

“I think it raises the level of competition as a whole, which is exciting because that means every game will be a good game,” Gabriella Grust said.

Sunday’s match against USC –– the first time the two will play each other at the collegiate level and the first time the two programs will square off in program history –– evokes a feeling of unity for the two Big Ten sisters.

“It is a very special moment for our family,” Gabriella Grust said. 

The ’Cats will take on USC at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mariaheim4

 

Related Stories:

Women’s Soccer: Strong defending not enough as Northwestern loses 1-0 to UCLA

Women’s Soccer: Roesch, Schornstein carry club soccer bond into collegiate stage

Women’s soccer: Northwestern allows another late goal, falls 2-1 to No. 18 Iowa

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Graduate student defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin celebrates a tackle-for-loss against Maryland Friday night.
Football: Northwestern’s turnover advantage fuels decisive 37-10 win over Maryland
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws downfield against Maryland Friday night. Lausch played his second consecutive turnover-free game in the 37-10 victory.
Football: Northwestern dominates Maryland 37-10 on the road to secure first Big Ten win
Redshirt junior punter Luke Akers prepares to take a kickoff against Maryland Friday night.
Football: Northwestern’s Akers puts on special teams clinic in 37-10 victory over Maryland
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Carmine Bastone celebrates a strip sack against Maryland Friday night. Bastone made his first appearance of the season in the 37-10 victory.
Football: Northwestern’s Bastone makes game-changing impact in season debut against Maryland
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning hauls in a 40-yard reception against Maryland Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 37, Maryland 10
Two athletes in white and purple jerseys crouch and prepare to hit a volleyball.
Captured: NU Volleyball falls to Ohio State 3-0 in 4th consecutive defeat