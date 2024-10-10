Students who took a gap year say they feel more motivated, less stressed after experience

While most students start with Wildcat Welcome after accepting their Northwestern admissions offer, some Northwestern students take a gap year, spending time pursuing passions or traveling the world.

When freshman Tal Aizenberg took his gap year in August 2023, he was unsure of what the year would look like. Aizenberg had been accepted into NU in December of 2022 and was interested in taking a break from school to explore the world.

“By the start of senior year, I was very burnt out — not necessarily of doing work but just of the school structure,” Aizenberg said.

By March 2023, he was set on taking a gap year to see what it’s like living in a different part of the world, visiting remote locations. Aizenberg “was in no rush” to start college, he said.

Aizenberg’s thinking reflects a growing number of students nationwide, according to the Gap Year Association. In its 2015 National Alumni Survey, 92% of students who took a gap year say they did so to develop further life experiences or to gain personal growth.

While gap years are usually taken before or after college, sophomore Lindsey Florsheim took hers after her first year at NU.

“I felt like people around me were on track with what they’re passionate about, and I was just kind of floating,” explained Florsheim.

After deciding to work on her mental health and find her passion in the spring of 2023, Florsheim traveled the world doing what she loves: surfing.

“It’s a really big deal for my mental health and physical health to surf,” Florsheim said.

Last fall, Florsheim worked at an orphanage for abused children in South Africa where she started surfing again. In the spring, she traveled around South America and competed in multiple surfing competitions.

Florsheim said that while it took time to readjust at school, she returned to NU with “a lot more purpose” than she felt during her freshman year.

First-year Baylee Krulewitz said she agrees with Florsheim. While she lost some focus after her gap year, she feels more motivated now than she did at the end of high school.

“I feel ready to learn because I’ve taken a break,” Krulewitz said. “I feel excited and primed because of that break.”

Over the past year, Krulewitz said she traveled across Europe and Israel. She interned at a public relations firm, took non-credit classes and visited historical sites.

Krulewitz says she learned how to be more independent and grew as a person during her gap year.

While Krulewitz enjoyed her gap year, she said she was excited to get back to school and start college.

“The (gap) year gave me a lot of perspective,” Florsheim said. “I think everyone should do it.”

