The Daily Northwestern
Two people injured after falling into Accents Plus storefront window

Lily Ogburn/The Daily Northwestern
The window of Accents Plus, a women’s clothing store, shattered after two people fell into it.
Lily Ogburn, Print managing editor
October 10, 2024

Two people fell into a storefront window at Accents Plus while walking in downtown Evanston on Thursday afternoon. The window shattered, injuring the two individuals. 

Virginia Escalante, the owner of the boutique, said she heard the window shatter and found the two people laying on the sidewalk. She said an “older” man and woman tripped into the window, causing it to shatter. 

The incident happened near the corner of Davis Street and Chicago Avenue.

Escalante said the two individuals were brought to the hospital, and that the Evanston Fire Department responded to the incident. 

Escalante said she was grateful the incident only resulted in minor injuries from what she saw and that any physical damage to the building was fixable.

“For us, it’s a small inconvenience to get it all boarded up and a replacement window. But people could have been killed,” Escalante said. “It could have been a nightmare.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LilyOgburn

 

