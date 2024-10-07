Rico Nasty to headline A&O Blowout with opener grouptherapy.

Washington D.C.-born and Maryland-raised musician Rico Nasty will headline A&O Productions’ annual Blowout, with student artist Perl and hip hop group grouptherapy. opening, A&O announced Monday.

With her debut full-length album “Nightmare Vacation” under her belt, nearly one billion streams and sold-out shows, the rapper will take the stage at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The rapper is most known for her hit “Smack A Bitch,” and high-profile collaborations with Doja Cat in “Tia Tamera,” the late XXXTentacion in “#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX” and Kali Uchlis in “¡aquí yo mando!” In 2020, she became an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, and made a cameo appearance in the Savage X Fenty Show.

A&O Productions described her music as innovative in Monday’s press release.

“Many artists change the game. However, Rico Nasty reinvents, recharges and reimagines it with every move,” the A&O press release said. “[She] infuses airtight rap with uncontainable punk energy, hyperpop unpredictability, industrial intensity, and just the right amount of heavy metal attitude.”

Los Angeles-based collective grouptherapy. and Medill freshman Jared Perlmutter will each perform an opening set. In the release, grouptherapy. said they found “solace and friendship” while navigating their music, which garnered acclaim from The New Yorker, Teen Vogue, Billboard and more.

Perlmutter will be releasing new tracks in the coming months, including one that will be heard exclusively at Blowout.

Free tickets for NU students will be available at 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the Norris Box Office website.

