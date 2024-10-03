NU student activists launch second ‘Disorientation Week’ amidst changes to student code of conduct

Northwestern student activist organizations announced the second “Disorientation Week: What Northwestern Won’t Teach Us” — a series of education and social events from Oct. 6-13.

Participating student organizations include the Students for Justice in Palestine, Fossil Free NU, Students Organizing for Labor Rights, Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership, NU Graduate Workers.

In a graphic posted to the Disorientation Week Instagram page, organizers said they want to raise awareness by giving NU students the knowledge and skills to understand the “real Northwestern” while building community and solidarity.

“Disorientation Week” will take places after NU announced changes to the Student Code of Conduct and demonstration policies this year that prohibit the usage of physical, verbal or written threats as well as symbols and words to incite violence.

During a new training on antisemitism and Islamophobia implemented during Wildcat Welcome, several first-year and transfer students walked out. SJP later released a statement indicating the students who walked out “reject the premise that Northwestern truly ‘cares.’”

“This past week, you’ve been oriented by the university, shown a select sliver of reality,” Weinberg sophomore Gracey Ninmer said in a video posted to the Disorientation Week Instagram page Sept. 25. “Now, it’s time to learn the true reality that Northwestern doesn’t want you to know.”

Masks are required at all “Disorientation Week” events because the organizers want to protect participants’ health and safety.

The Daily compiled a list of some of the events slated for “Disorientation Week.”

Northwestern Movement History Kick-Off Event

At University Hall, 122 Oct. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Hosted by FFNU, SOLR, the Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance, SJP, NU Community Not Cops and Reform Counseling and Psychological Services, it will feature both current and past activists.

Palestine Advocacy & Encampment at NU: Recap & Reflections

At University Hall, 122 Oct. 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Hosted by SJP.

Power and Decision-Making at NU

At Kresge Hall, Oct. 9 from 6-7 p.m.

Hosted by FFNU.

Intro to Labor History on Campus and How to Support Workers

At Parkes Hall, Oct. 10 from 4-5 p.m.

Hosted by SOLR.

Debunking Dialogue: NU’s Weaponization of Free Speech

At Kresge Hall, 2331 on Oct. 11 from 4-5 p.m.

Hosted by The Jasmine Collective.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event

— NU student activists launch first ‘Disorientation Week’ with opening meeting

— NU activist organizations plan to host “Disorientation Week”