Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern drops 4th consecutive loss in 1-0 defeat at Michigan State

Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
October 2, 2024

After Northwestern’s second-half equalizing push came up short Friday night against Maryland, coach Russell Payne said he saw significant signs of promise. But his team needed to stop conceding early gifts to pick up results in the Big Ten, he said. Four days later, Payne’s group had a prime opportunity to pick up its first conference points at Michigan State Tuesday night.

While the Wildcats (5-5, 0-4 Big Ten) held the Spartans (4-4-2, 3-1 Big Ten) scoreless in the first half, Michigan State midfielder Jack Guggemos’ 63rd-minute tally marked the difference in NU’s fourth consecutive defeat.

In a physical match with 29 total fouls and four cards, the Spartans outshot the visitors 11-8.

The ’Cats sit bottom of the Big Ten table with zero points through four matches.

Despite the defeat, junior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce De León’s impressive run of form between the sticks persisted. Ponce De León recorded four saves, keeping NU in contention until the final whistle. 

Graduate student center back Reese Mayer missed his second consecutive match due to injury, with graduate student transfer Bryce LeBel once again filling No. 5’s slot in the backline.

As the game exceeded the hour mark, Michigan State forward Jake Spadafora slotted in Guggemos in a dangerous area inside the ’Cats’ 18-yard-box. Guggemos fired a powerful effort beyond Ponce De León and into the back of the net, and his first goal of the season ultimately became the winner.

NU will return to action against Division III Trine on Sunday in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The contest should offer the ’Cats a chance to shake off recent rust and return to the win column.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

 

Related Stories:

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s second-half effort comes up short in 2-1 loss to No. 19 Maryland

Men’s Soccer: No. 20 Northwestern drops second consecutive conference game in 2-0 loss at Washington

Men’s Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Sophomore defender Fritz Volmar and Maryland defender Jace Clark battle for a header Friday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s second-half effort comes up short in 2-1 loss to No. 19 Maryland
Graduate student defender Brandon Clagette presses up the field against Washington Friday night.
Men’s Soccer: No. 20 Northwestern drops second consecutive conference game in 2-0 loss at Washington
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a yellow jersey.
Men’s Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener
Junior center back Nigel Prince celebrates his game-winning goal against Marquette Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1