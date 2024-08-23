DNC Days 3-4: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz accept party nominations

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz did during Chicago’s Democratic National Convention what seemed nearly inconceivable only a month ago: accept the party’s nomination for president and vice president.

The nomination not only flipped the Democratic ticket on its head but also seemingly revitalized a party desperately in need of energy and excitement. That energy was on full display during the last two nights of the convention, during which themes of joy, freedom and looking forward took center stage alongside the many celebrities and rising political stars given speaking slates.

And despite the lack of a rumored “surprise guest” on the final night of the convention, appearances from P!nk, Kerry Washington, Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, Oprah Winfrey, Pete Buttigieg and John Legend kept the packed crowd entertained and tuned in.

Walz headlined the convention’s third day with a raucous address that leaned into his signature branding of Republicans as “weird.” Walz also championed his record as the governor of Minnesota, including his work to protect reproductive rights, an issue that Walz said was personal to him and his wife, who used fertility treatments.

“When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love,” Walz said to cheers as the crowd waved signs celebrating “Coach Walz,” as the former high school teacher and football coach has come to be known by supporters. “Freedom to make your own health care decisions. And yeah, your kids’ freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall

Events in and around the convention catered to young voters, the demographic primarily responsible for the Harris campaign’s enthusiasm spike on social media.

“Young people are more energized than I have seen before, and I have absolutely experienced it, because so many young people are wanting to participate and go to swing states and knock on doors,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) told The Daily Thursday evening.

In the United Center, dedicated creator spaces were available for the various influencers, primarily those on TikTok, who were invited to create content at the convention. At McCormick Place, the convention center which held organizing sessions and the DemPalooza vendor fair, organizers leaned heavily into memes that have circulated about Harris’ candidacy since calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race picked up steam in late June.

The memes were everywhere, from an area called “The Coconut Club” to the youth vote table which was decorated like the cover art to Charli XCX’s album “brat.”

Gallery • 7 Photos Nicole Markus/The Daily Northwestern Balloons fall at the United Center after Vice President Kamala Harris' keynote address Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention.

SESP sophomore Eliza Marcus, who helped to plan and operate DemPalooza as a fellow with consulting firm APS & Associates, said it was “inspiring” to see how active the student population is.

“It’s definitely like a dream come true to be so close to all the action. It feels very historic,” Marcus said. “It’s really nice to see so many Democrats in one place and everyone really passionate about voting.”

Illinois, in large part due to Chicago, is part of the blue wall, a series of states key for the Democratic party to win the presidency every four years. Schakowsky said residents of Illinois also have a large part to play in rallying voters in vital Midwestern swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

“I think we’re a role model for what can happen in states around the country,” she said. “I think we’re the most progressive state in the country right now.”

But despite the celebratory moods that accompanied the historic nomination and convention, some outside the grounds sung a different tune. Pro-Palestinian protesters outside held up signs calling the Democratic nominees “baby killers” and blocking cars from moving.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed over 40,000 people, according to Palestinian officials, since the militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli officials. The protesters were calling for a ceasefire and arms embargo to Israel, the latter idea of which Harris rejected during her acceptance speech.

“I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7,” she said. “At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past ten months is devastating.

Harris added that she will work to ensure that “the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.

To win necessary swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, Harris will need to woo some of the Pro-Palestinian voters that voted uncommitted in the primaries. Many of those voters were the same protesters outside the convention, unimpressed with Harris’ stance toward the war thus far.

