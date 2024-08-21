Subscribe
DNC Day 2: Barack, Michelle Obama speak as party emphasizes new leaders

Scott Hwang/The Daily Northwestern
Former President Barack Obama delivered the keynote address of the DNC’s second day at the United Center.
Scott Hwang, Senior Staffer
August 21, 2024

Democrats spoke of the future. But at the end of the night, they did as they had done many times before: They listened to former President Barack Obama speak.

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention, a slate of big-name figures took the stage, including keynote speaker Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Also, the delegates ceremonially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to the Democratic party ticket.

The Obamas, now elder figures in the party, sought to impart lessons onto the captivated audience.

Michelle Obama counseled that Harris and vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were not perfect and would make mistakes and that those in the audience should pursue change themselves. By the high point of her speech, the audience chanted along with her as she pushed them forward: “Do something.”

Barack Obama focused his speech — except for some jokes about Walz’s sense of fashion and former President Donald Trump’s preoccupation with crowd sizes — on pushing people to treat each other with respect. Americans, he said, want “a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other.” Like Michelle Obama, his speech concluded with a call to action: “Let’s get to work.”

Throughout the convention thus far, Democrats on and off the stage have rhetorically claimed the mantle of progress toward the future, aiming to draw a contrast with what they see as a regressive Republican agenda. 

“They’re trying to take us back,” Connor Curran, an alternate delegate from Maryland, told The Daily. He echoed a common refrain of the night: “We’re not going back.” 

Curran, a rising senior at the University of Baltimore, emphasized the role of the youth as a new generation of party leaders rise to prominence.

Screenshot 2024-08-21 at 11.54.11 AM
Scott Hwang/The Daily Northwestern
Throughout the night, the DNC passed out signs to reflect the party's message.

The party echoed that message. The DNC passed out signs to the convention audience that read “For our future.”

“Excitement, smiles, energy, unity among the young people, all generations,” said Christine Warnke, a delegate from the District of Columbia, and Catherine Hand, a film producer and conference attendee, speaking over each other about Harris’ candidacy. “She is going to take the whole youth movement forward.”

The ceremonial nominating vote for Harris had the spirit of a high school homecoming rally: back-and-forth chants, strobe lighting and a DJ in an all-blue suit. One delegation (Wisconsin) wore matching cheese hats. The outcome of the nomination had been determined before the convention began, when Harris and Walz were officially nominated in a virtual vote earlier this month. 

Like the first day, there were no significant disruptions to convention proceedings due to protests. Small groups of demonstrators stood by the east side of the United Center, where delegates could enter through the gates, hoping to attract attention.

The demonstrations took on a variety of issues, including the war in Israel and Palestine, animal testing, Supreme Court reform and disability rights.

“Some are listening. A lot of them are not listening. They’re just walking by,” said Kim Durkee, who was demonstrating with TruthPharm about substance use issues. She did not express disappointment at the general lack of response from delegates.

“It’s always a success when you’re able to connect with somebody. It can just be one person, or it could be many people,” Durkee said.

Email: [email protected]

