All Around Best Restaurant: Sea Ranch

Sea Ranch Sushi not only has high quality, fresh sushi, but also sells udon noodles and doubles as a Japanese grocery store. That’s not to mention … With most rolls costing anywhere from five to 15 dollars, it’s affordable too.

Located on Dempster Street, Sea Ranch sells classic sushi rolls as well as a variety of specialty rolls, such as their Chicago Fire Roll — a shrimp tempura roll with avocado, cream cheese, wasabi mayonnaise, tuna chunks and eel sauce — and their Rocky Mountain Roll — an eel and avocado roll with portabella mushrooms. They also offer a variety of vegetarian options and Udon noodle bowls.

With their box combinations of sushi for one and their large party trays, Sea Ranch offers sushi options for any event size and occasion. Their online ordering system for delivery and takeout options makes for convenient pick-up and group ordering. For those looking for a more unique sushi experience, Sea Ranch sushi also delivers to Evanston Pour, a coffee shop and bar also located on Dempster.

Sea Ranch is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with limited hours on Sundays and holidays.

Sea Ranch checks all of the boxes for high quality food, experience and price, making it 2024’s All Around Best Restaurant.

