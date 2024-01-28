Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series
January 28, 2024
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
January 28, 2024
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
January 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1148 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
2
1023 Views
City Council approves $2.6 million purchase of south Evanston’s Little Beans Cafe
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 23, 2024
3
944 Views
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor • January 25, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door

January 28, 2024
More to Discover
More in The Daily Northwestern Explains
The Daily Explains: How does ASG pass legislation?
The Daily Explains: How does ASG pass legislation?
The Daily Explains: What is a city manager?
The Daily Explains: What is a city manager?
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in