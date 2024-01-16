Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

News Quiz: Evanston flower shop reopening, NU’s top albums, VCC performs “Aashiyana”

News+Quiz%3A+Evanston+flower+shop+reopening%2C+NU%E2%80%99s+top+albums%2C+VCC+performs+%E2%80%9CAashiyana%E2%80%9D
Danny O’Grady
Jay Dugar, Senior Staffer
January 16, 2024

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Walk for Warmth fundraiser and the Vibrant Colors Collective’s production “Aashiyana.”

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Walk for Warmth fundraiser and the Vibrant Colors Collective’s production “Aashiyana.”

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
Share to other

#1. Which Evanston flower shop reopened Monday, Jan. 8, with a renovated storefront?

#2. According to polling by The Daily in December, which of the following was not in “Tier 1” of NU students’ favorite albums?

#3. The Vibrant Colors Collective hosted a three-act production called “Aashiyana,” last weekend. What does “Aashiyana” translate to in Hindi and Urdu?

#4. What was the final score for the women’s tennis doubles season opener against Florida Atlantic?

#5. Approximately how many people attended Interfaith Action of Evanston’s Walk for Warmth fundraiser on Monday?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

