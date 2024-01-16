News Quiz: Evanston flower shop reopening, NU’s top albums, VCC performs “Aashiyana”

Results
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Walk for Warmth fundraiser and the Vibrant Colors Collective’s production “Aashiyana.”
#1. Which Evanston flower shop reopened Monday, Jan. 8, with a renovated storefront?
#2. According to polling by The Daily in December, which of the following was not in “Tier 1” of NU students’ favorite albums?
#3. The Vibrant Colors Collective hosted a three-act production called “Aashiyana,” last weekend. What does “Aashiyana” translate to in Hindi and Urdu?
#4. What was the final score for the women’s tennis doubles season opener against Florida Atlantic?
#5. Approximately how many people attended Interfaith Action of Evanston’s Walk for Warmth fundraiser on Monday?
