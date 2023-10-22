Captured: Women’s Soccer: The ‘Cats shut out Gophers in commanding 3-0 fashion
Jorge Melendez, Reporter
October 22, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Despite their shaky start in the rain, conceding a few close shots to Minnesota (6-6-4, 2-5-2 Big Ten) in the first half, Northwestern women’s soccer (9-4-4, 3-4-2 Big Ten) shut out the Gophers in commanding 3-0 fashion.

A player in a maroon jersey dives to save a ball. Two players in black jerseys run after a ball. A player in a white jersey grabs another player’s black jersey. Two players in black jerseys jump and high five. Players in black jerseys huddle on the field. A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from three players in white jerseys. A player in a white jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a black jersey. A player in a black jersey takes a shot. A player in a black jersey defends against a player in a white jersey. A group of players in black jerseys hug each other in a huddle. A few players in black jerseys run across the field.

Email: [email protected]

