Native American Guardian’s Association demands Northwestern abandon Ryan Field rebuild

The Native American Guardian’s Association demanded that Northwestern abandon its plans to rebuild Ryan Field due to concerns about disturbing Native American land.
Lily Ogburn, Assistant City Editor
October 18, 2023

The Native American Guardian’s Association demanded that Northwestern abandon its $800 million Ryan Field rebuild on account of potential disturbances to Native American archaeological sites and burial grounds Tuesday, according to a report by The National Desk.

“The liberal left is advocating to cancel history by targeting, oppressing and eradicating a race of people they dislike –– American Indians,” NAGA President Eunice Davidson told The National Desk.

NU sits on the traditional homelands of several Indigenous nations, including the people of the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Odawa

Davidson argued that the rebuild would violate the University’s land acknowledgement, The National Desk reported. The University’s land acknowledgement states that it continually works towards “building relationships with Native American communities through academic pursuits, partnerships, historical recognitions…

The demand is not the first concern brought forward about the historic importance of the land. Matthew J.N. Bussler, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office sent a letter to the City of Evanston Land Use Commission expressing similar concerns on Oct. 6.

The letter read that “the extent of excavation and ground disturbing activities are very concerning to the Tribe,” and requested that “archaeological oversight occur before and during excavation if the site is deemed appropriate.”

NAGA also sued the Washington Commanders and the National Congress of American Indians in September for conspiracy and defamation. The suit followed NAGA’s advocacy for the team to keep its original name, the “Washington Redskins,” arguing that “the overwhelming majority” of Native Americans “enjoy the Native presence in the American mainstream.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LilyOgburn

Related Stories: 

Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild

Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild

Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
