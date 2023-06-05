Song: My choice between journalism and consulting

During my last 48 hours in Evanston, I found myself penning my senior column. Lying on the sun deck at The Link, basking in the warmth of a sun-drenched day with temperatures in the 80s, I reminisced about the journey of the past four years. Let’s rewind to where it all began.

Back in high school, I applied early decision to Northwestern for its journalism program, and I even expressed my desire to write for The Daily in my Why NU essay. But it wasn’t until I set foot in Evanston as a wide-eyed freshman that I truly understood the fierce competition within student organizations. I faced disappointment so many times, including when I was rejected from edit board positions at different publications. It took me a few years to realize that in the grand scheme of things, many of these rejections would eventually fade in importance.

When the pandemic hit at the end of my freshman year, everyone was compelled to go home. I counted myself fortunate to be able to return to Beijing, where the domestic lockdown was comparatively mild. It was during this period that I delved into various journalism internships, gaining a deeper understanding of China’s media landscape. Throughout my sophomore year, as I jumped from internship to internship (while taking a gap year), my fervor for journalism remained unwavering. I believed it was my calling to give a voice to marginalized communities and raise awareness about critical issues, as idealistic as that might sound.

My faith in journalism persisted until last summer, during my internship with USA Today. I was so fixated on the idea of becoming a reporter that I overlooked other potential career paths. I had my sights set on the future, but failed to look around. Despite doubts from other students about pursuing journalism — an industry known for its instability, particularly for an international student like myself — I often dismissed those concerns. However, one summer morning, I received an email regarding USA Today’s second-quarter earnings, and later, I discovered that Gannett, the parent company, would be laying off hundreds of workers and eliminating open positions. It was then when reality truly struck me, and I realized I might need to consider something less dreamy and more pragmatic if I wanted to stay in the U.S. after graduation.

As my junior year drew to a close, with a double major in journalism and economics, I found myself grappling with the task of reassessing my career choices. I was at a crossroads, uncertain about the direction my life should take. The thought of venturing into consulting naturally crossed my mind, considering that 80% of NU students have probably done so in the past. Pulling together the skills I had acquired in journalism, I managed to convince BCG (Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm) that I possessed the qualities of a promising candidate for their entry-level positions.

Even after receiving a full-time offer from BCG, I felt apprehensive about embarking on a career in consulting, since I didn’t know much about this industry compared to journalism. There were instances when I seriously contemplated accepting a journalism offer and declining BCG, simply to remain in my comfort zone and pursue something familiar. Eventually, I chose to embrace the uncertainty, and I hope this leap of faith would result in no regrets. Whether the future will unveil BCG as a detour in my career or a swift pathway to greater success … only time will tell.

