Evanston Resident Empowers Female Athletes

Evanston Resident Liz Maday founded Girls Play Sports to close the gender gap in sports. Since then, female sports enrollment in Evanston has been on the rise.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @EmmaSullivanNU

Related Stories:

— Local organization recruits Northwestern athletes to encourage girls to play sports

— Evanston Community Foundation announces recipients for annual grant program

— Skokie teen Cherie Animashaun inspires girls with self-help books