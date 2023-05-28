From raves to stages: Vitamin K keeps the music flowing

By day, she’s Kay Cui, but by night, she’s Vitamin K, a rising DJ at Northwestern. With events like residential college formals, A&O’s Blowout and Celebrasia’s after party on her resume, she hopes to continue expanding into the music industry.

