From raves to stages: Vitamin K keeps the music flowing
May 28, 2023
By day, she’s Kay Cui, but by night, she’s Vitamin K, a rising DJ at Northwestern. With events like residential college formals, A&O’s Blowout and Celebrasia’s after party on her resume, she hopes to continue expanding into the music industry.
