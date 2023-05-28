NU undergraduate tuition to increase 4% for the 2023-24 academic year

The Arch. Northwestern is raising tuition by 4% for the 2023-24 academic year.

Northwestern will increase undergraduate tuition by 4% and increase financial aid by 4.1%, according to a Friday news release.

Tuition will increase from $62,391 this year to $64,887 for the 2023-24 academic year. Room and board will increase about 4.6%, from $19,440 to $20,333.

The total cost of attendance for undergraduates living on campus, discounting financial aid, will be $86,330. This is about 4.1% higher than last year’s $82,908.

Undergraduate student health and wellness, activity and athletics fees will all increase this upcoming school year. Health and wellness will rise from $780 to $798, activities will increase from $237 to $249 and athletics will increase from $60 to $63.

The University will increase total financial aid available to students from $272 million to $289 million. More than 60% of undergraduate students receive financial aid, according to the release.

“We believe that a world-class education and the many opportunities that opens up should remain accessible,” NU Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in the release. “Northwestern prioritizes funding financial aid each year so we can welcome the most talented students regardless of their ability to pay.”

