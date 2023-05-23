NU undergraduate seriously injured in off-campus shooting

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

A Northwestern undergraduate student was shot and seriously injured Monday night, according to an email from the University on Tuesday.

The student was injured at Willye B. White Park on Howard Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. They were transported to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Currently, the student is in stable condition, according to the email.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the crime and believes the shooting was random and that the student was not targeted.

Members of the NU community are encouraged to utilize TimelyCare, Counseling and Psychological Services, the Employee Assistance Program, and Religious and Spiritual Life for support.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

