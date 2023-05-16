Offset and TiaCorine announced as Dillo Day 2023 headliners

Dillo Day is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year with the theme “Planet Dillo.”

Offset is the nighttime headliner and TiaCorine is the daytime headliner for Northwestern’s 51st Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Tuesday.

With 15.45 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Offset has created a significant name for himself in the hip-hop industry. First rising to fame as a member of the rap group Migos, Offset has since collaborated with rapper 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, a record producer and DJ, to produce the album “Without Warning.” The album, featuring his most popular single “Ric Flair Drip,” reached top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2019, Offset released his debut solo studio album “Father of 4,” which became his second album as a soloist to reach the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart and generated the single “Clout,” featuring his wife Cardi B. “Clout” earned Offset a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance.

“Offset’s influence permeates fashion and culture, reinforcing his status as a contemporary icon,” Mayfest Productions said in an Instagram post. “Offset remains an undeniable force in today’s global music landscape.”

Corine’s breakout single “Lotto” garnered her national attention and set the stage for her to release three full-length projects, in addition to collaborating with other rising artists, such as Latto and Kenny Beats.

Raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by a Japanese and African American father and a Shoshone mother, Corine has said her unique musical style was shaped by her experiences growing up in a the multicultural household as a child and her exposure to a diverse range of music, ranging from old school hip-hop to rock.

Along with her musical accomplishments, including a nod as this year’s Billboard’s April R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the month, Corine attended and graduated with honors from Winston-Salem University, a historically Black institution. Despite taking a pause in her career to raise her daughter, she has attracted interest from many label partners since 2020, marking only the beginning for this rising star.

Students can pick up their Dillo Day wristbands at Seabury Hall this week from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

