Community, Northwestern groups form alliance against Rebuild Ryan Field

Northwestern is expected to submit its application for a Planned Development special use permit sometime this week.

Five community and Northwestern-affiliated organizations formed a coalition under the name “Northwestern Accountability Alliance” to call on the University to negotiate a community benefits agreement before seeking the city’s approval of Rebuild Ryan Field.

The coalition released a statement Wednesday stating its goals, which include achieving a community benefits agreement for workers and residents, creating meaningful jobs and business opportunities for Black and brown communities and maintaining zoning protections.

“While Northwestern and its surrogates have consistently minimized the opposition to this project and the costs it will impose, we are banding together and will not be silenced,” Trisha Connolly, a board member of Community Alliance for Better Government, stated in the release.

Along with CABG, members of the alliance include Fossil Free NU, Most Livable City Association, NU Graduate Workers and Students Organizing for Labor Rights.

The group also stated it wants to ensure events at the stadium are nonprofit and aligned with the University’s educational mission.

NU is expected to submit its application for a Planned Development special use permit and a revised application for a zoning amendment to allow concerts and other events sometime this week.

In the news release, the alliance said it will host a town hall In the coming weeks on the University’s campus to call for support for its cause.

