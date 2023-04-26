Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern leads conference with eight All-Big Ten selections

Graduate student attackers Izzy Scane and Hailey Rhatigan, graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty, senior attacker Erin Coykendall, junior defender Kendall Halpern, sophomore defender Samantha White, sophomore midfielder Samantha Smith and freshman attacker Madison Taylor earned All-Big Ten honors Wednesday. No. 1 Northwestern led all programs with eight selections — Scane and Coykendall were unanimous picks.

Two of the best our program has ever seen 🌊 Erin Coykendall & Izzy Scane UNANIMOUS All-Big Ten Selections pic.twitter.com/yuqfsyWyKs — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) April 26, 2023

Scane, Rhatigan, Coykendall, Smith and White earned first-team honors, while Halpern, Laliberty and Taylor were named to the second team. Senior midfielder Maddy Balter earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship honor.

The Wildcats (15-1, 6-0 Big Ten) have more than a week off until their next game action, when they face the winner of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup between No. 18 Penn State and No. 19 Michigan on May 4.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said her team will take the extended time before its next contest to “evaluate how (it) can improve.”

“We have (time) to reinvent ourselves and come out as a new team on the other side,” Amonte Hiller said. “We also have the opportunity to watch all the other teams play next weekend.”

After the conclusion of the conference tournament, the league will release individual award winners. With Attacker of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year up for grabs in the Big Ten, the Cats sit in contention for each accolade.

