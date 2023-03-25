Individual involved in 900 block of Michigan Avenue incident not found but not a threat, EPD says

The individual involved in a March 17 incident in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue that prompted schools to go on soft lockdown has not been found, the Evanston Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The release said EPD does not believe there is a current danger to the public.

EPD said though it cannot rule out the possibility that the individual may still be in the area, it found he does not have another residence in Evanston.

In their investigation, EPD found the individual’s threats were directed toward family, family associates, law enforcement and themself.

At about 11 a.m. on March 17, EPD responded to reports of a battery at a home on the 900 block of Michigan Avenue. The initial investigation showed the involved individual may have fled the scene or returned to a unit inside the building.

No shots were fired, but firearms in the home and the “assessed emotional state of the individual” prompted a soft lockdown of nearby Lincoln Elementary School. After EPD determined the individual may have gone downtown, the department expanded the soft lockdown to all Evanston daycares and K-12 schools.

EPD said in the release that the involved individual is “in need of care,” which is a factor in what information it will release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.