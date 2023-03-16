(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Wildcats wrangle Boise State 75-67 in March Madness Round of 64

Angeli Mittal, Print Managing Editor

March 16, 2023

No. 7 seed Northwestern (22-11, Big Ten 12-8) took down No. 10 seed Boise State (24-10, Mountain West 13-5) 75-67 in Sacramento on Thursday for the men’s basketball NCAA Round of 64. After a short-lived run in the Big Ten Tournament last week, the Cats improved their game with more successful 3-pointers and a stronger defense, earning them a spot in the second round Saturday. This was the Wildcats’ second appearance at March Madness in program history.

Several basketball players reach for the ball.A basketball player in white jumps in the air and looks back at the hoop.A cheerleader in purple and white spreads their arms and looks toward the crowd.Multiple basketball players reach for the ball in the hoop.Band members in purple smile behind their instruments.A basketball player in white dribbles a ball while facing another player in blue.A crowd, mostly dressed in purple, cheers from the stands. One audience member makes a heart with their hands.A basketball player in a white jersey reaches for the ball while a player in blue tries to block them.A Wildcat mascot and a coach wearing a purple quarter zip embrace.

