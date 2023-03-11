Captured: Northwestern eliminated from Big Ten Tournament in another close loss to Penn State

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten), entered the Big Ten Tournament seeded second, but fell in their first round 67-65 against Penn State (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten). It was the Wildcats’ second close loss to the Nittany Lions after their 68-65 defeat on March 1, NU’s’ Senior Night.

Gallery | 9 Photos Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer Redshirt senior guard Chase Audige gets set for a fadeaway jump shot in the paint.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @seegergray

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern can’t survive dismal shooting display, drops another ‘rock fight’ to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament

— Rapid Recap: Penn State 67, Northwestern 65

— From job on the line to Big Ten Coach of The Year: How Chris Collins led Northwestern to another historic season