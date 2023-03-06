Captured: Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse takes down Vanderbilt and Youngstown in a dominant weekend

Paul O’Connor and Micah Sandy, Reporter and Copy Chief

March 6, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

This weekend, Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse took down Vanderbilt 24-7 on Saturday afternoon and Youngstown State University 24-3 on Sunday, which was also Senior Day. Top scorers on Saturday included Erin Coykendall and Elle Hansen, making four goals apiece. Hailey Rhatigan was the top scorer on Sunday with 5 goals.

A player in a white jersey holds their stick out and stands in front of a player in a gray jersey.

A player in a white jersey hovers over a player in a gray jersey as they try to keep control of the ball.

A player in a white jersey extends their lacrosse stick and looks upwards as a player in a gray jersey is crouched behind them.

A crowd of people in purple look toward the field.

A player in a white jersey runs toward a goal while players in red jerseys lunge to defend.

A player in a white jersey holds the ball with other teammates reinforcing while a player in a red jersey blocks with their stick.

A player in a white jersey carries the ball with their stick.

A player in a gray jersey runs and carries the ball with their stick while players in white jerseys attempt to block them.

