Captured: Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse takes down Vanderbilt and Youngstown in a dominant weekend
March 6, 2023
This weekend, Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse took down Vanderbilt 24-7 on Saturday afternoon and Youngstown State University 24-3 on Sunday, which was also Senior Day. Top scorers on Saturday included Erin Coykendall and Elle Hansen, making four goals apiece. Hailey Rhatigan was the top scorer on Sunday with 5 goals.
