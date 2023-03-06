Captured: Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse takes down Vanderbilt and Youngstown in a dominant weekend

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

This weekend, Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse took down Vanderbilt 24-7 on Saturday afternoon and Youngstown State University 24-3 on Sunday, which was also Senior Day. Top scorers on Saturday included Erin Coykendall and Elle Hansen, making four goals apiece. Hailey Rhatigan was the top scorer on Sunday with 5 goals.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @stallthepaul

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

