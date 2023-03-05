(Katie Chen/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 10: _DMers Assemble: Superheroes

Katie Chen, Assistant Photo Editor

March 5, 2023

In the final hours of the Northwestern Dance Marathon, participants said goodbye by honoring executive board members and were presented with the final fundraising total. Dancers finally left the tent after 30 hours, but not before belting their hearts out to one last song – “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

A person dances under red lights.

Two people form a heart with their hands.

People make a line, holding onto other’s shoulders.

People dance on the stage with their hands up.

Two people link arms and twirl around.

People dance with balloons flying above.

People dance in a circle.

A group of people form a circle.

