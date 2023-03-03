Block 1: Wildcats AtTENTion
March 3, 2023
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]
Block 1 of Northwestern Dance Marathon featured Northwestern Men’s Basketball players Boo Buie and Chase Audige, a game of tug-of-war, and GoGo squeeZ. Students started dancing at 7 p.m. and will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @elisajhuang
Related Stories:
— Northwestern University Dance Marathon names Little Heroes League as 2023 primary beneficiary
— Northwestern University Dance Marathon raises $580,778 in first in-person marathon since 2019
— NUDM ends fundraising minimum and Greek-centric team system