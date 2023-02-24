News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Viet Nom Nom and the Moon Golf Invitational

Illustration by Gemma DeCetra

Jay Dugar, Newsroom Strategist
February 24, 2023

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Danny Ocean concert and the NU Men’s Basketball Team.

#1. What place did Northwestern Women’s Golf earn at the Moon Golf Invitational?

#2. Which artist performed at House of Blues for their first Chicago concert on Valentine’s Day?

#3. Which of the following Viet Nom Nom locations will be closing after Feb. 24?

#4. The Associated Student Government Senate passed legislation Wednesday to reduce bird collisions with Mudd Library. Approximately how much funding will be required to carry out the project?

#5. What place is NU Men’s Basketball in the AP Top 25 Poll?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

 

