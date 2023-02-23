Best Bakery: Bennison’s Bakery

Just a five-minute stroll from Fountain Square in downtown Evanston, Bennison’s Bakery is a must-go spot for the perfect pick-me-up pastry.

On the corner of Davis Street and Maple Avenue, its almost old-timey movie theater red, aesthetic building invites you in. It’s not uncommon to see the line fill the room or even stretch outside the cozy building.

The adorably decorated selection of goods will have you grinning — my personal favorite is the smiley face cookie, though the dainty petit fours are a close second. I’m also impartial to its authentic macarons and beloved donuts. I personally love to push through the “Week Seven Slump” with a special snack or celebrate a completed midterm with a trip to treat myself.

The bakery also does custom orders if you ever need the perfect addition for a special celebration. You can even grab fresh-baked bread to go or a boxed lunch to pack for later. It also offers coffee, tea and made-to-order Italian sodas to wash its yummy goods down.

Bennison’s has continued to take the cake, winning a Best of Evanston title for the fourth time. So go on and satisfy your sweet tooth with this community favorite.

