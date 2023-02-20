District 65 to recommend asbestos abatement for three schools

The project includes abatement in sections of Chute Middle School, Dawes Elementary School and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Fine Arts School.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 plans to recommend asbestos abatement projects for three district schools during a joint board meeting with District 202 scheduled for Tuesday.

The project includes abatement in sections of Chute Middle School, Dawes Elementary School and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Fine Arts School, according to the recommendation.

In January, a burst pipe led to the discovery of asbestos in Chute Middle School’s gym. Following the incident, D65 announced the school would complete an asbestos abatement process before replacing the floor. D65 Director of Operations Joseph Sierra projected the gym will be closed until at least late March.

According to the recommendation, the abatement projects are part of the summer 2023 capital projects and the overall flooring replacement.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

— Asbestos found in Chute Middle School gymnasium

— District 65 candidates speak at virtual forum about education plans

— As the number of houseless students in District 65 increases, local resources struggle to meet demand