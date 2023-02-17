Muse etc.: Notes from the Newsroom

Student band Muse etc. performed Sunday in The Daily’s newsroom for the second installment of the Notes from the Newsroom concert series.

For its debut performance, the pop-influenced jazz band performed two originals, “Charlie Brown” and “Doomed,” and a cover of Anderson .Paak’s “Come Home.”

The all-freshman band features singers Jeremy Berkun and Alex Neuser on guitar and piano, Jun Byun on trumpet, Oliver Koenig on tenor saxophone, Timofei Asinski on electric bass and Eric Chen on drums.

Berkun described the group’s music as “way more contemporary than the classical conservatory (they’re) a part of in Bienen.” Four out of the six members study in the music school, and the other two are primarily enrolled in the McCormick School of Engineering.

The band’s name, “Muse etc.,” reflects its willingness to move outside their classical training.

“We wanted to have a little spoof on that idea. And that’s where the muses come in because they have a historical, classical context,” Berkun told The Daily. “Et cetera adds an extra element to that muse metaphor because, in addition to being muses in this classical conservatory, we’re expanding upon that.”

NU student musicians interested in performing their own Notes from the Newsroom concert can fill out this form.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @elenahubert25

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @osho_olatunji

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MikaEllison23

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ashley_yw_lee

Related Stories:

— Q&A: Muse etc. talks jam sessions, breaking onto the scene

— Ava Earl: Notes from the Newsroom

— Q&A: A conversation with Ava Earl, Northwestern singer-songwriter and romantic