Downed tree by Lunt Hall strikes at least four University staff, three remain in hospital

A tree located between Lunt Hall and the Jacobs Center fell Thursday afternoon, injuring at least four people. Evanston’s police department and fire department responded to the incident shortly past noon, temporarily redirecting traffic on Sheridan Road.

In a tweet, the police department said the tree struck four individuals on the sidewalk. Three of them were transported to Evanston Hospital, one with serious injuries. One of the four individuals was released at the scene after being treated for less serious injuries.

The University said in a campus-wide AlertNU notification that all four injured are staff members.

The University has closed access to the sidewalk on the east side of Sheridan Road between Foster Street and Garrett Place. Sheridan Road remains open to vehicular traffic.

As of 2:33 p.m, the three individuals transported to the hospital remain hospitalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available. This story was last updated at 3:15 p.m. with details about the affected individuals.

