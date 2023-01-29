Captured: Wildcats victorious in all women’s events at weekend dual swim meets

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Northwestern won 3-2 at its weekend duals — hosting Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — with all three victories coming from the women’s side. With 38 events hosted over two days, the Wildcats swam freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly and celebrated their seniors. The Cats have just a few games left in store and will compete at the First Chance Meet in two weeks.

