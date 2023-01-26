Women’s Basketball: Youngsters shine as Northwestern snaps eight game losing streak

The Wildcats knew they were in for a lighter matchup compared to their typical conference opponents when paired with Chicago State for Wednesday’s game.

Originally scheduled for Dec. 22 but postponed due to inclement weather, Northwestern was due for a win, especially after suffering an eight-game losing streak and facing four top-25 opponents in its previous five games.

The Cats (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) were able to secure that elusive victory — their first since Dec. 17 –– in a 87-64 win over the Cougars (1-21).

“It’s good to win — we got to embrace that too. We’re used to winning here,” coach Joe McKeown said. “When you hit some roadblocks like we have this year, it’s been a challenge, and I think our guys are doing a great job of staying together.”

Considering the fact that Chicago State’s only win this season was over Olivet College, a Division III school, there wasn’t much for NU to be concerned about entering Wednesday’s match. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. In fact, the game was strangely competitive up until the third quarter.

Entering the second half down 38-30, the Cougars immediately went on a 6-0 run to cut the Wildcats’ lead to two, with help from a few sloppy offensive possessions from the Cats.

“It really should have never gotten to that point,” freshman guard Caroline Lau said. “It never should have been a close game in the first place.”

Keep in mind, the two teams’ last matchup in 2018 ended in a 97-35 blowout.

Luckily, NU immediately went on a 12-1 run –– sparked by sophomore forward Caileigh Walsh’s eight points –– and never looked back, extending its lead to as much as 25 points.

With the tallest player on Chicago State’s roster listed at six-foot-one, the six-foot-three Walsh feasted in the paint and ended the game with her second double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Paige Mott added 11 points and seven rebounds.

But, by far, the biggest standout of the game was Lau.

In only the second start of her career –– filling in for graduate student guard Sydney Wood –– Lau finished with 20 points, six assists, seven rebounds and two blocks, all career highs.

The freshman was also the team’s only player to make a three-pointer during the game, making three of them alongside five points scored from the free throw line. Over each of the past five games, Lau has played over 20 minutes, controlling the flow of the game with skills atypical for a freshman.

“She’s a gym rat. She had 12 half-court shots yesterday, just messing around,” McKeown said. “She’s got that competitiveness that I don’t know that you can teach. She’s done a great job of trying to be a great teammate.”

In a season with zero conference wins thus far, and games where the offense has gone completely static at times, seeing young players step up and lead the charge is a breath of fresh air.

With Walsh and Lau showing promising signs and other veterans like Wood and Mott consistently producing, the Cats should use this taste of victory –– albeit an expectedly easy one –– as motivation for the second half of conference play.

And with Wisconsin (7-14, 2-7 Big Ten) next on the schedule, there is no reason why NU shouldn’t put up a fight.

“I think that this was a big win for us, especially going into Wisconsin on Sunday –– that’s a very winnable game,” Walsh said. “This comes at a really good time because it’s giving momentum for us for the rest of the season.”

